Paris Fashion Week is not even over yet, but already designs from the runway are making their way to the red carpet. On Sunday, just two days after Sarah Burton presented her debut collection for Givenchy, Cate Blanchett nabbed a look for her movie premiere.

Blanchett attended the New York debut of her upcoming spy thriller, Black Bag, on Sunday night in look 34 from Burton’s collection. The completely leather design features a pencil skirt topped by a matching padded bomber with an exaggerated color and double zipper detail. A broad, structured belt added a waist to the look, while black leather boots completed the dominatrix-turned-CEO ensemble. Blanchett styled the ensemble almost identically to how it was presented on the Paris runway, wearing her hair slicked back while keeping the jewelry minimal.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Blanchett was a big supporter of Burton’s Alexander McQueen, so it’s no surprise that she is one of the first to wear the designer’s Givenchy creations. The actress often pulled from the McQueen runway for her various premiere, award show, and film festival appearances. She even rewore her favorites on multiple occasions. While Blanchett wasn’t present at Burton’s debut show last week, this quick pull solidifies that Blanchett will continue her support of the designer in her new role.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Burton’s Givenchy designs have been on the red carpet. They got there before her debut even took place. At the Oscars earlier this month, both Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet attended in new Givenchy designs. Clearly, this designer-house pairing is really resonating with celebrities and stylists, so get ready to see it everywhere.