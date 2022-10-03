Cate Blanchett Makes A Canadian Tuxedo Unbelievably Chic

Leave it to Cate Blanchett to make a Canadian tuxedo look unequivocally chic. The actress is currently on a press tour to promote her upcoming film, TÁR, and she has been serving looks at every stop. It was the suit she wore to a Q&A in New York City, though—a modern take on the notorious denim look—that we’re going to have to name her best outfit of the cycle so far.

On Sunday, Blanchett was spotted wearing a denim suit from Alexander McQueen. While usually, a Canadian tuxedo consists of jeans and a jean shirt or casual jacket, Blanchet’s read like an updated version of Bing Crosby’s Levi’s tux (which was also referenced by David Byrne for the 2021 Met Gala). The jacket was well tailored, with sharp lapels, structured shoulders, and a slightly contoured waist. On the bottom, the jeans were bootcut and featured a subtle stripe down the side, likely to mimic the similar feature on formal tuxes. Contrast stitching across the set allowed for the perfect reminder that this was, in fact, a denim suit, as the black wash makes it easy to forget. Blanchett and her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, smartly kept the styling simple, adding a white button-down underneath the jacket, red sunglasses, and a black and white checkered Louis Vuitton crossbody.

The suit is a fitting choice for Blanchett, considering in TÁR she plays renowned conductor Lydia Tár who, unsurprisingly spends much of her life in tuxes. On Monday, though, Blanchett took a step back from theme dressing when she wore a colorful ensemble comprised of a blue vintage Joanie Char dress and red patent leather scrunch boots from Tamara Mellon.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

TÁR will hit theaters at the end of the week, so hopefully we will get a full red carpet moment from Blanchett soon as there will likely be a premiere. The movie already has a lot of buzz, with people calling it the performance of Blanchett’s career, and predicting the role could land her another Oscar nomination, and even her third win.