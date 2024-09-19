Anyone who has followed Cate Blanchett’s sartorial journey over the past two-plus decades knows two facts about the Australian actress: She places an emphasis on sustainability, often rewearing and reworking looks for multiple red carpet appearances and she loves a jumpsuit. From a beautifully constructed Schiaparelli couture number decorated with hand-painted flowers to a casual tie-dye cotton one-piece for a flight to Venice, Blanchett has proven her love for the all-in-one garment knows no bounds. For 15 years, the actress has worn jumpsuits for press events, premieres, and casual strolls around NYC. Recently, it seems her love for the onesie has only grown, as Blanchett wears jumpsuits now more than ever, donning them for a large portion of her latest appearances. So, as we wait to see her latest take on the look—sure to come any day now—let’s remind ourselves of Blanchett’s longtime love affair with the jumpsuit.

@elizabethstewart1 Blanchett wore this Del Core merlot-colored jumpsuit not once, but twice while promoting her film, Borderlands.

@elizabethstewart1 Unsurprisingly, the eco-conscious actress is a fan of LA-based Wolk Morais, a brand that exclusively uses repurposed fabric. This specific jumpsuit was created from Japanese rubber-coated denim originally from the early 2000s.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images The actress wore a similar, ’80s-inspired jumpsuit for an appearance of Watch What Happens Live in August 2024.

Adam Amouri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Never one to miss an Armani show, Blanchett attended the fall/winter 2024 couture presentation in a jumpsuit featuring a structured bodice with a plunging neckline.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After initially wearing this Armani creation as a dress to the Venice Film Festival in 2018, Blanchett had it turned into a jumpsuit for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards in 2024.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images While Blanchett looked ready for a Formula 1 race in this sleeveless Louis Vuiton jumpsuit, she actually wore it to attend Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring/summer 2024 show for the brand.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Sarah Burton-designed jumpsuit—which Blanchett wore to the Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2024 presentation—was originally a dress that made its debut on the actress at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Another rewear: Blanchett donned this Armani jumpsuit to the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2023, as well as the Armani show that same year.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Blanchett layered an archival Louis Vuitton jumpsuit over a white blouse for an award season dinner hosted by the brand and W.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images The actress stood out in a bright orange jumpsuit for a stop by the New York Film Festival where she spoke at a screening of Tár.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images One of Blanchett’s most iconic jumpsuits to date is undoubtedly the gorgeous Schiaparelli couture look she wore to the Venice Film Festival premiere of Tár in 2023.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchett’s favorite place to wear jumpsuits has long been at her arrivals and departures to and from the Venice Film Festival.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Blanchett clearly packed multiple jumpsuits for the 2020 film festival.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images She also brought some more elevated jumpsuits for the festival’s red carpet, like this striped number from Armani’s pre-fall 2020 collection.

BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Blanchett proved in 2020 that jumpsuits make the best airport outfits.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchett brought out an Armani fall 2012 jumpsuit she originally wore in 2014 for the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in 2019.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress upped the ante a bit for the Pomellato Balera party in 2018, attending in a metallic, leopard-print jumpsuit from Sara Battaglia resort 2019.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The Givenchy spring 2018 couture jumpsuit Blanchett wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 was undoubtedly one of her most dramatic.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images Another Armani show, another excuse to wear a jumpsuit.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchett wore a military-inspired jumpsuit to a SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation about her film, Carol.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The actress looked comfortable, yet elevated in a white lace Givenchy jumpsuit paired with a black blazer, which she wore for a Carol photocall during the BFI London Film Festival in 2015.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images Back in 2014, Blanchett wore a more casual, gray jumpsuit for an afternoon in NYC.