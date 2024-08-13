Cate Blanchett can’t top wearing (and re-wearing) jumpsuits during her Borderlands press tour—and, frankly, we don’t blame her.

Blanchett enjoyed her latest one-piece, a malbec red number from the Italian brand Del Core, so much that she wore it twice while promoting the live action film. For her first outing in the jumpsuit, Blanchett cinched her waist with a black statement belt and layered a matching high-neck tee underneath her onesie. Her jumpsuit featured a traditional collar at the neck and buttons down the front that flowed into wide-leg trousers. Blanchett scrunched up the sleeves on her outfit which she paired with her go-to black heels. She styled her platinum hair in crimped waves. Not long after, Blanchett slipped into the Del Core jumpsuit (again) for a series of video interviews. This time, she wore the piece sans undershirt and rocked a pin-straight hair look.

The actress, of course, is a perennial re-wearer of even the most formal of outfits which likely explains her decision to re-style this jumpsuit back-to-back in the matter of a few days.

While Borderlands is receiving rather harsh reviews from critics, Blanchett’s press style hasn’t missed a beat. Over the past week, the actress has gone all in on her signature suit-forward look—whether that be jumpsuits, actual suits, or otherwise—with a unique mix of rare trophy vintage and artsy up-cycled pieces.

She kicked things off in New York, wearing a denim Brandon Maxwell outfit that actually turned out to be made from blue suede. From there, she followed up with a bondage-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier blazer from the 2000s before slipping into perhaps her most statement-making moment of the Borderlands press tour.

Blanchett tapped Ellen Hodakova Larsson—the designer behind the hotter than hot Swedish brand, Hodakova—to design a custom top for a fan event in Los Angeles. But instead of a traditional red carpet bustier, Blanchett donned a piece made from over one hundred up-cycled vintage spoons. Not long after, she continued her sustainable exploration in a Wolk Morais outfit made from “Japanese rubber-coated denim from the early 2000s” that looked more like leather.

Blanchett’s diehard fans probably aren’t packing into the theater for Borderlands—they’re more used to projects like her Oscar-nominated role in Tár. But, surely, they’ll be hard-pressed to find an actress with press style that’ll rival Blanchett’s.