Cate Blanchett closed out Paris Fashion Week like only should could. On Tuesday, the actress indulged in one of her tried-and-true practice of rewearing and reworking her red carpet looks to attend Louis Vuitton’s fall runway show which marked exactly a decade since Nicolas Ghesquière took the reins at the French brand.

Though, this wasn’t just any rewear. The actress adapted the Vuitton gown she wore for the 2023 Academy Awards (though she didn’t take home the crown for Best Actress for Tár, there’s no denying that the star was amongst the night’s best dressed). More specifically, the actress paired the strong-shouldered satin top from her Oscars look with some Rock and Roll leather.

Blanchett’s black pants featured a low-rise silhouette and silver studded belt. While her top functioned perfectly on the Oscars red carpet, it did just as well during Blanchett’s front row appearance. The look was quintessential Blanchett—rewear aside, it carried many of her style signatures from the streamlined, power silhouette to her go-to slicked back hair.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the Oscars last year, where she was nominated for her role in the Todd Field epic Tár, Blanchett took a more traditional red carpet approach. Her liquid blouse was styled with a floor-sweeping satin skirt, a nude lip, and blinding high jewelry courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to repurposing fashion, Blanchett is truly in a league of her own (sorry, Princess Kate). It’s rare for celebrities to rewear even the most casual of items, let alone an Oscars look so widely photographed as Blanchett’s turned out to be. Interestingly, Blanchett rewore another item from her Tár press tour just last month for the BAFTA Awards. The actress turned a pearl necklace (plucked from her 2023 BAFTAs outfit) into a couture harness that she layered on top of a backless dress.

Speaking of the Oscars, the biggest night in film is just a few days away. Although Blanchett isn’t nominated this year (we’re patiently waiting to see what she has in store post-Tár) there’s a chance the actress could be amongst the crowd. The awards body recently announced that they’re bringing back a popular format where past winners introduce present nominees in each of the four acting categories.

As a two-time Oscar winner, taking home Best Actress for Blue Jasmine in 2014, Blanchett has our vote. She’s also formed a sweet friendship with one of this year’s Best Actress frontrunners, Lily Gladstone. Hopefully, if Blanchett decides to grace the Oscars on Sunday, she comes rewear ready.