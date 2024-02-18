See Every Look From the 2024 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet

Awards season continues following a musical interlude thanks to the Grammys earlier this month. Now, though, the focus has returned to acting with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ Film Awards. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, and hosted by Dr. Who himself, David Tennant, the BAFTAs celebrates the year in both British and international movies, and serves as yet another indicator of who could take home the little gold men at the Oscars next month.
The nominations for this year’s BAFTAs follow a similar pattern we’ve seen throughout the awards season. Once again, Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nods, trailed by Poor Things, which is entering this evening with 11. Of course, those two films alone mean we can expect Florence Pugh and Emma Stone on the red carpet, as well as the films’ other stars. Nominees like Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will also likely be in attendance, making for quite the evening. Plus, this is the BAFTAs, an event usually attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales. This year, an appearance from the royals is less certain considering Kate’s recent surgery and King Charles’ diagnosis. Of course, you never know who could show up, and we’ll be keeping track of the attendees and their red carpet ensembles here. So keep checking back so you don’t miss one look from the 77th annual BAFTAs.