BAFTAS 2024

See Every Look From the 2024 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet

Margot Robbie
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Awards season continues following a musical interlude thanks to the Grammys earlier this month. Now, though, the focus has returned to acting with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ Film Awards. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, and hosted by Dr. Who himself, David Tennant, the BAFTAs celebrates the year in both British and international movies, and serves as yet another indicator of who could take home the little gold men at the Oscars next month.

The nominations for this year’s BAFTAs follow a similar pattern we’ve seen throughout the awards season. Once again, Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nods, trailed by Poor Things, which is entering this evening with 11. Of course, those two films alone mean we can expect Florence Pugh and Emma Stone on the red carpet, as well as the films’ other stars. Nominees like Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will also likely be in attendance, making for quite the evening. Plus, this is the BAFTAs, an event usually attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales. This year, an appearance from the royals is less certain considering Kate’s recent surgery and King Charles’ diagnosis. Of course, you never know who could show up, and we’ll be keeping track of the attendees and their red carpet ensembles here. So keep checking back so you don’t miss one look from the 77th annual BAFTAs.

Emma Stone
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton.

Margot Robbie
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Armani Privé.

Ryan Gosling
Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Taylor Russell
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Loewe and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Dua Lipa
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Florence Pugh
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Harris Reed.

Barry Keoghan
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Burberry

Rosamund Pike
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Dior.

Emma Corrin
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Miu Miu and Cartier jewelry.

Cate Blanchett
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Robert Wun.

Cillian Murphy
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sandra Hüller
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton and Cartier jewelry.

Paul Mescal
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Fantasia Barrino
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Phoebe Dynevor
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Boss and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emily Blunt
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Elie Saab and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Andrew Scott
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Chanel couture.

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both in Stella McCartney.

Mia McKenna-Bruce
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera and Cartier jewelry.

Bryce Dallas Howard
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage
Carey Mulligan
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In vintage Dior.

Rami Malek
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Hannah Waddingham
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Oscar de la Renta.

Sheila Atim
John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Daisy Edgar-Jones
John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Bradley Cooper
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton.

Ayo Edebiri
John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Triet in Louis Vuitton.

Kingsley Ben-Adir
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Gucci.

Emerald Fennell
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Lily Collins
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph and Cartier jewelry.

India Amarteifio
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Marisa Abela
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

In Fendi.

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Gerwig wears Erdem.

Cord Jefferson
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Claire Foy
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Armani Privé and Cartier jewelry.

Yomi Adegoke
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images
Dominic Sessa
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Callum Turner
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Rebecca Lloyd-Evans
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Samantha Morton
John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Amelia Gething
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images
Savanah Leaf
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Emporio Armani.

Lashana Lynch
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Prada.

Ed Westwick
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Vivian Oparah
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In vintage Gucci.

Richard E. Grant
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Elsie Hewitt
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage
Michelle Keegan
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kara Marni
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Sophie Wilde
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Loewe and Cartier jewelry.

Bilal Hasna
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Sophie Murray
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Celine Song
John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Mimi Keene
Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Giamatti
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images
Alison Oliver
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Charithra Chandran
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

In Sabina Bilenko.

Nikki Lilly
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lauren Lyle
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Archie Madekwe
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Loewe.

David Jonsson
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images
Josh Hartnett
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images
Chiara King
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Indira Varma
Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Joy Sunday
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images