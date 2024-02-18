See Every Look From the 2024 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet

Awards season continues following a musical interlude thanks to the Grammys earlier this month. Now, though, the focus has returned to acting with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ Film Awards. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, and hosted by Dr. Who himself, David Tennant, the BAFTAs celebrates the year in both British and international movies, and serves as yet another indicator of who could take home the little gold men at the Oscars next month.

The nominations for this year’s BAFTAs follow a similar pattern we’ve seen throughout the awards season. Once again, Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nods, trailed by Poor Things, which is entering this evening with 11. Of course, those two films alone mean we can expect Florence Pugh and Emma Stone on the red carpet, as well as the films’ other stars. Nominees like Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will also likely be in attendance, making for quite the evening. Plus, this is the BAFTAs, an event usually attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales. This year, an appearance from the royals is less certain considering Kate’s recent surgery and King Charles’ diagnosis. Of course, you never know who could show up, and we’ll be keeping track of the attendees and their red carpet ensembles here. So keep checking back so you don’t miss one look from the 77th annual BAFTAs.

Emma Stone Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Louis Vuitton.

Margot Robbie Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Armani Privé.

Ryan Gosling Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images In Gucci.

Taylor Russell Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Loewe and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Dua Lipa Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Florence Pugh Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Harris Reed.

Barry Keoghan Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Burberry

Rosamund Pike Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Dior.

Emma Corrin Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Miu Miu and Cartier jewelry.

Cate Blanchett Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Louis Vuitton.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Robert Wun.

Cillian Murphy Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sandra Hüller Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and Cartier jewelry.

Paul Mescal Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Fantasia Barrino Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Boss and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emily Blunt Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Elie Saab and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Andrew Scott Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Chanel couture.

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Both in Stella McCartney.

Mia McKenna-Bruce Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera and Cartier jewelry.

Bryce Dallas Howard Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Carey Mulligan Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In vintage Dior.

Rami Malek Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Hannah Waddingham Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Oscar de la Renta.

Sheila Atim John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Daisy Edgar-Jones John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Bradley Cooper Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Louis Vuitton.

Ayo Edebiri John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images Triet in Louis Vuitton.

Kingsley Ben-Adir Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Gucci.

Emerald Fennell Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Lily Collins Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph and Cartier jewelry.

India Amarteifio Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Marisa Abela Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images In Fendi.

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Gerwig wears Erdem.

Cord Jefferson Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Claire Foy Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Armani Privé and Cartier jewelry.

Yomi Adegoke Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Dominic Sessa Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Callum Turner Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Burberry.

Rebecca Lloyd-Evans Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Samantha Morton John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amelia Gething Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Savanah Leaf Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Emporio Armani.

Lashana Lynch Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage In Prada.

Ed Westwick Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Vivian Oparah Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In vintage Gucci.

Richard E. Grant Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Elsie Hewitt Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Michelle Keegan Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kara Marni Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sophie Wilde Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Loewe and Cartier jewelry.

Bilal Hasna Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sophie Murray Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Celine Song John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Loewe.

Mimi Keene Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Paul Giamatti Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Alison Oliver Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images In Loewe.

Charithra Chandran Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images In Sabina Bilenko.

Nikki Lilly Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lauren Lyle Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Archie Madekwe Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Loewe.

David Jonsson Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Josh Hartnett Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Chiara King Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Indira Varma Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images