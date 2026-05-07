Nobody wears a suit quite like Cate Blanchett. Tailoring has been a mainstay in Blanchett’s every-shifting wardrobe since her earliest red carpet days, but she always finds a way to keep it interesting. Last night, she may have pulled out one of her most inventive takes on typical tailoring yet. While presenting director Guillermo del Toro with his BFI Fellowship honor last night in London, Blanchett opted for a ghostly, ethereal twist on the typical suit jacket.

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The actor arrived to the occasion in a gauzy black piece from Maison Margiela’s fall 2026 co-ed collection by Glenn Martens. At first glance, its ruffle-lined sleeves, Victorian flourishes, and delicate lace made it seem like a spooky dress straight out del Toro’s own supernatural films. Look closer, and you’ll see it was layered atop a deep brown tweed minidress that cut to resemble a jacket.

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The overall effect proved a ghostly take on suiting, while still retaining a sharp silhouette. Blanchett’s natural fashion versatility was also at play with the piece’s layered textures, combining traditional sartorial codes, historic references, and dynamic sheer textures. For a modern edge, the star finished her look with a pair of glossy black pumps with transparent wedges, complemented by a minimal silver wolf-shaped ring and twisted metal earrings for a subtly punky finish.

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Of course, Blanchett loves an unexpected surprise on the red carpet. Whether she’s re-wearing her awards season gowns or stepping out in artisanal numbers from Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, or Giorgio Armani, the actress loves to keep everyone guessing. After this year’s massive slate of designer debuts, there’s plenty of pieces to keep her future looks—including her forthcoming How to Train Your Dragon 2 press tour, and press for her Martha Stewart biopic—on the cutting edge.