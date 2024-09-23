Cate Blanchett is taking a break from her masterclass in pulling off sleek jumpsuits to teach another style lesson. For the Rumors premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Blanchett thought up a demure way to pull off sheer lace and pearls.

The actress hit the red carpet in Spain over the weekend wearing an Armani Privé showstopper. The main focus of the champagne-hued gown was its intricate beadwork, comprised of gold floral embroidery and pearl appliqués in varying sizes. Blanchett’s gown was slightly see-through in certain places like the bust and waist, but it didn’t go entirely overboard with flashing large amounts of skin—something only helped by the perfectly placed lace work. Blanchett styled her Armani dress with gold pointed-toe heels and a statement pearl ring. She wore her blonde hair in a tousled bob and sported black eyeliner.

Blanchett likely isn’t the first person that pops to mind when thinking of a naked red carpet dress—let’s face it, her sustainable concoctions are leaps and bounds more interesting than most sheer frocks—but she still managed to make the see-through trend into her own here. Yes, there’s the illusion of her figure underneath and hints of sheer, but Blanchett’s dress exudes an air of “I don’t need to flash loads of skin to make a statement.”

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Blanchett arrived in Spain—where she also received the Donostia Award—wearing her typical film festival uniform. She sported a denim-on-denim Armani look comprised of a suit jacket and wide-leg pants. The actress finished off her matching set with oversized cate-eye glasses and platform shoes.

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Blanchett is used to her status as an innovator on the red carpet. The actress has arguably redefined the art of sustainable style, not only rewearing many of her outfits, but also repurposing them into even bigger fashion moments later on.

Now, with her demure twist on sheer style, Blanchett has completely reinvented another pinnacle of red carpet fashion: the celebrity-favorite naked dress.