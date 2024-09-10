Once again, Cate Blanchett’s latest red carpet outfit is turning the phrase “spooning” into something new.

Blanchett flexed her sustainable style for the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Disclaimer last night, repurposing her viral spoon top into a slick two-piece suit. The actress’s custom outfit from Hodakova consisted of a plunging black jacket and matching pants, but the drama was all in the trimming. Blanchett’s look was dangling with vintage silver spoons taken from her Borderlands halter top and affixed to the hemline of her blazer. Just hours later, the Swedish label’s designer Ellen Hodakova Larsson snagged the prestigious LVMH prize.

The actress paired her cutlery-adorned piece with slim-fitting trousers and her go-to Jimmy Choo stilettos. She opted for a simple and dewy makeup look and sported her signature blonde hair in a chic bob. Blanchett, of course, is known for not only re-wearing full outfits on the red carpet, but also repurposing bits and pieces of her looks into something new.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchett’s suiting derides from an outfit she slipped into for a special screening of Borderlands in Los Angeles. Hodakova designed the show piece, an artsy halter top, out of “102 spoons from the Swedish country side,” according to the actress’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On that occasion, Blanchett accented her avant-garde top in the same manner as her latest look. She opted for tapered dress pants and black Paul Andrew shoes.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following an impressive display of red carpet style at the Venice Film Festival, Blanchett has been taking the TIFF by storm. Following her Hodakova rewear, she changed into a custom Louis Vuitton stunner that featured a low-cut metallic bodice and a dramatic maxi skirt. She styled her look with Louis Vuitton high jewelry and a blunt blonde bob.

For the TIFF Tribute Awards on Sunday, Blanchett re-styled a trompe l’oeil Givenchy gown that she originally wore back in 2018. The following morning, Sarah Burton (the former creative director of Alexander McQueen) was handed the top job at Givenchy. As always, Blanchett is well ahead of the curve in just about everything she does.