FASHION

Toronto International Film Festival 2024: See Every Red Carpet Look

by Matthew Velasco
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Cate Blanchett attends the TIFF Tribute Awards during the 2024 Toro...
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With Venice’s film festival over, movie stars and directors have set their sights on North America for the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF, as it’s most commonly referred, is a major stop for actors and auteurs looking to firm up their awards season hopes ahead of next year’s Academy Awards.

Following major happenings in Italy, the 2024 TIFF is headlined by films like the Golden Lion-winning The Room Next Door, Amy Adams’s Nightbitch, and Luca Guadagnino’s Queer featuring breakout star Drew Starkey. Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis is also scheduled to make its North American premiere during TIFF.

The festival, which takes place from September 5 to 15, is sure to bring some memorable step and repeat moments from the likes of Angelina Jolie, Tilda Swinton, and Julianne Moore.

Angelina Jolie

Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana at the Without Blood premiere September 8.

Salma Hayek

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci at the Without Blood premiere September 8.

Cate Blanchett

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy (a dress she’s previously worn) at the TIFF Tribute Awards on September 8.

Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez in Saint Laurent at the TIFF Tribute Awards September 8.

Lupita Nyong’o

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci at the TIFF Tribute Awards September 8.

Amy Adams

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

At the TIFF Tribute Awards September 8.

Alicia Vikander

Olivia Wong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton at The Assessment premiere September 8.

Julianne Moore

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta at The Room Next Door premiere September 7.

Tilda Swinton

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At The Room Next Door premiere September 7.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

In Gucci at the On Swift Horses premiere September 7.

Jacob Elordi

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta at the On Swift Horses premiere September 7.

Ana de Armas

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton at the Eden premiere.

Sydney Sweeney

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

In Erdem at the Eden premiere September 7.

Vanessa Kirby

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada at the Eden premiere September 7.

Florence Pugh

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph at the We Live in Time premiere September 6.

Jennifer Lopez

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph at the Unstoppable premiere September 6.

Demi Moore

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Thom Browne at The Substance premiere September 5.

Margaret Qualley

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Chanel couture with Chanel high jewelry at The Substance premiere September 5.

Chloë Sevigny

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Balenciaga at the Bonjour Tristesse premiere September 5.