Toronto International Film Festival 2024: See Every Red Carpet Look
With Venice’s film festival over, movie stars and directors have set their sights on North America for the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF, as it’s most commonly referred, is a major stop for actors and auteurs looking to firm up their awards season hopes ahead of next year’s Academy Awards.
Following major happenings in Italy, the 2024 TIFF is headlined by films like the Golden Lion-winning The Room Next Door, Amy Adams’s Nightbitch, and Luca Guadagnino’s Queer featuring breakout star Drew Starkey. Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis is also scheduled to make its North American premiere during TIFF.
The festival, which takes place from September 5 to 15, is sure to bring some memorable step and repeat moments from the likes of Angelina Jolie, Tilda Swinton, and Julianne Moore.
Angelina Jolie
In Dolce & Gabbana at the Without Blood premiere September 8.
Salma Hayek
In Gucci at the Without Blood premiere September 8.
Cate Blanchett
In Givenchy (a dress she’s previously worn) at the TIFF Tribute Awards on September 8.
Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez
Gomez in Saint Laurent at the TIFF Tribute Awards September 8.
Lupita Nyong’o
In Gucci at the TIFF Tribute Awards September 8.
Amy Adams
At the TIFF Tribute Awards September 8.
Alicia Vikander
In Louis Vuitton at The Assessment premiere September 8.
Julianne Moore
In Bottega Veneta at The Room Next Door premiere September 7.
Tilda Swinton
At The Room Next Door premiere September 7.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
In Gucci at the On Swift Horses premiere September 7.
Jacob Elordi
In Bottega Veneta at the On Swift Horses premiere September 7.
Ana de Armas
In Louis Vuitton at the Eden premiere.
Sydney Sweeney
In Erdem at the Eden premiere September 7.
Vanessa Kirby
In Prada at the Eden premiere September 7.
Florence Pugh
In Tamara Ralph at the We Live in Time premiere September 6.
Jennifer Lopez
In Tamara Ralph at the Unstoppable premiere September 6.
Demi Moore
In Thom Browne at The Substance premiere September 5.
Margaret Qualley
In Chanel couture with Chanel high jewelry at The Substance premiere September 5.
Chloë Sevigny
In Balenciaga at the Bonjour Tristesse premiere September 5.