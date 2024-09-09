With Venice’s film festival over, movie stars and directors have set their sights on North America for the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF, as it’s most commonly referred, is a major stop for actors and auteurs looking to firm up their awards season hopes ahead of next year’s Academy Awards.

Following major happenings in Italy, the 2024 TIFF is headlined by films like the Golden Lion-winning The Room Next Door, Amy Adams’s Nightbitch, and Luca Guadagnino’s Queer featuring breakout star Drew Starkey. Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis is also scheduled to make its North American premiere during TIFF.

The festival, which takes place from September 5 to 15, is sure to bring some memorable step and repeat moments from the likes of Angelina Jolie, Tilda Swinton, and Julianne Moore.

Angelina Jolie Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana at the Without Blood premiere September 8.

Salma Hayek Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci at the Without Blood premiere September 8.

Cate Blanchett Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy (a dress she’s previously worn) at the TIFF Tribute Awards on September 8.

Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez in Saint Laurent at the TIFF Tribute Awards September 8.

Lupita Nyong’o Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci at the TIFF Tribute Awards September 8.

Amy Adams Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images At the TIFF Tribute Awards September 8.

Alicia Vikander Olivia Wong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton at The Assessment premiere September 8.

Julianne Moore Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta at The Room Next Door premiere September 7.

Tilda Swinton Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At The Room Next Door premiere September 7.

Daisy Edgar-Jones GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images In Gucci at the On Swift Horses premiere September 7.

Jacob Elordi GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta at the On Swift Horses premiere September 7.

Ana de Armas Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton at the Eden premiere.

Sydney Sweeney Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images In Erdem at the Eden premiere September 7.

Vanessa Kirby Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada at the Eden premiere September 7.

Florence Pugh VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph at the We Live in Time premiere September 6.

Jennifer Lopez Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph at the Unstoppable premiere September 6.

Demi Moore VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Thom Browne at The Substance premiere September 5.

Margaret Qualley Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Chanel couture with Chanel high jewelry at The Substance premiere September 5.