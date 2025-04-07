Cate Blanchett Nails '80s Chic in Patterned Knitwear

Many of the guests at yesterday’s Olivier Awards in London hit the red carpet in theatrical looks. Which makes sense. It’s London’s equivalent of the Tonys after all. But Cate Blanchett, always one to play by her own rules on the red carpet, threw a curveball with some '80s-inspired knitwear straight from the runways of Paris.

Blanchett stepped out to the awards in a head-to-toe look from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2025 collection. The actor’s gray and bright red turtleneck recalled an era when power shoulders reigned supreme. Hers were highlighted in red, in case you missed them. She tucked the blouse into a matching tea-length skirt that was dancing with pleats.

True to form, Blanchett and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart made altered the look from its original runway form. Instead of the futuristic boots shown on the model, Blanchett stayed simple with a pair of black high heels. Rectangular glasses finished the look.

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As an avid wearer of power suits and sleek leather dresses, this more pared-back type of red carpet dressing is right on brand for Blanchett. Truly, it would have been surprising to see the actor in the types of over-the-top fashion that most preferred at the Olivier Awards yesterday.

Take Naomi Campbell, for example. The model wore a sheer Chanel dress and blinding jewelry. Billy Porter styled his outfit with a quirky twist on the British top hat while the likes of Elizabeth Debicki and Gillian Anderson made statements in Grecian goddess gowns.

But that’s the thing about Blanchett: she doesn’t need all that razzle and dazzle to grab headlines. Understated, '80s-style knits are more her speed.