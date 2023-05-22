An invite to the Cannes Film Festival can be hard to snag, but it seems to be much less of a hassle for those with a famous lineage. From Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ daughter Carys to Uma Thurman and her son Levon attending premieres this year, there have been plenty of family outings on the carpet. The latest mother-son duo to take center stage at the festival is none other than Cate Blanchett and her 21-year-old son Dashiell John Upton.

Blanchett and Upton were attending the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon—the Martin Scorcese-directed film that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro. While Blanchett is known for her red carpet rewears, she opted for a custom black and white Louis Vuitton gown complete with a floor-length skirt and a white silk train.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The Australian actress’ son kept it classic in a simple tuxedo that accented his mother’s ensemble. Dashiell has remained relatively out of the public eye but is following in his mother’s footsteps by attending film school.

Earlier in the festival, Blanchett wore another Louis Vuitton look for The Zone of Interest premiere. The black and white gown featured silver sequined pockets, an asymmetrical belt, and a black cape.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchett shares Dashiell with her husband Andrew Upton (who is a director and screenwriter). The pair met in the mid-1990s and have been married for 25 years—Dashiell is the oldest brother to 19-year-old Roman and 8-year-old Edith.

The Tár star has raised her children without the burdens of social media and in an interview last year, she said that they are “disinterested” in her fame: “I told them, ‘Oh I’m going to New York for 36 hours. I’ll be back on Wednesday,’” the actress shared. “One of them is getting an award at school, and they went, ‘Oh, OK, have a good time.’”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images