Catherine O’Hara may no longer be playing Moira Rose, but she still knows how to pull off a high fashion statement. The actress is out and about promoting her new film Argylle in New York City, and, naturally, she’s using the opportunity to present several lessons in statement outerwear dressing. Stepping in and out of the Good Morning America studios today, she pulled out not one, but two standout looks in the span of a few hours with the help of her stylist, Andrew Gelwicks.

O’Hara started out her morning on the right foot with a full ensemble from the inimitable Thom Browne. The bulk of O’Hara’s look was made up of a navy overcoat, complete with gold buttons, but things really took shape with the multi-color plaid that lined the rest of her pieces.

The actress slipped into a pair of bold wide-legged pants that she paired with matching socks. O’Hara topped off her pattern play with a pair of striped heels, cat eye sunglasses from Emmanuelle Khan, and a gold-accented top handle bag. Thom Browne is familiar territory for O’Hara who last wore the American brand for the SAG Awards in 2021—on both occasions O’Hara looked right at home in Browne’s quirky suiting, whether it be loud patterns or a tuxedo-style dress.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Shortly following her TB appearance, O’Hara was pictured engaging in another outerwear masterclass outside GMA. Unlike her previous look, this muted outfit was more about shape than pattern.

Her gray peacoat featured a cocoon silhouette and edgy detailing like a series of oversized pockets that were stitched across the hemline. The actress paired the statement coat with a cotton shirt dress and matching white gloves. Her suede heel boots brought a bit of a twist to the look as did her crescent-shaped black bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Monday evening, O’Hara joined the likes of Claudia Schiffer to attend a special screening of Argylle (in which she plays the mother of Bryce Dallas Howard’s character, Elly) in New York City. Her look was again all about layering, styling a sheer navy top with a polka dot denim skirt and a matching cropped jacket. But the true star of the show? a sweeping overcoat topped off with black, studded knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi.