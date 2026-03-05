Glitter and rainbows may be appropriate for the Pink Pony Club, but when you’re sitting front row at a Rick Owens show, it’s time for a little goth pageantry. In only her second trip ever to Paris Fashion Week, Chappell Roan rose to the macabre challenge in her distinctive theatrical fashion.

To set the mood, Roan dusted her face in clown white and punctuated her eyes with a stroke of lavender that darted back to her intricate braided updo. For wardrobe, she opted for a slate-gray dress featuring a draped organza bodice and a flowing maxi skirt cut with daring side slits. She grounded the moody look with gladiator-style heels.

Normally, Roan’s fashion choices mean she stands out in any room. At this Rick Owens show, she fit right in. She wasn’t even the only guest wearing a face full of white face paint.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

On Thursday, Roan kicked off her time in Paris at the Acne Studios presentation. Once again leaning into an earthy palette, the singer wore a lace ombré dress defined by its corseted bodice and softly layered skirt. Never one to shy away from a dramatic flourish, she completed the look with a sculpted bob, slate-gray eyeliner, and clever two-in-one stocking heels.

Clearly, Roan and her stylist Genesis Webb have settled on an inky gray color palette this season.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last March, Roan made her PFW debut right when her star was really taking off in the fashion world. The artist was a fixture at the shows, attending Rabanne, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Matières Fécales, Vivienne Westwood, McQueen, and Valentino in one next-level fashion moment after the other.

Today marked her second trip to the Rick Owens front row, and with several more days of shows ahead, don’t be surprised if Roan pops up again before the week is out.