Chappell Roan knows how to command a room. Almost exactly one month after she shut down the Grammys red carpet in a daringly naked dress by Mugler, the singer took her theatrical style sensibility to Paris Fashion Week with equal flair.

Stepping out to the fall 2026 Acne Studios runway show this afternoon, Roan continued her penchant for sheer fabrics in an inky blue look. Her dress was designed in an ombré lace, with varying degrees of opacity throughout. Starting off with a fitted turtleneck and corset bustier, the dress then finished with a calf-length skirt with layered elements along one side. Never one to miss an opportunity to accessorize, Roan completed her look with stocking heels, lace black gloves, and dramatic eye makeup. She wore her famous fiery hair in a coiffed, angular bob that finished at chin-length.

Considering Roan’s ascendance as a full-fledged fashion star in the past two years, it’s hard to imagine that this is only the singer’s second time attending Paris Fashion Week. But even during her debut last year, Roan was navigating the front row like a seasoned veteran.

In March of 2024, she made her grand entrance at PFW in one next-level look at the other. She kicked things off in a punk camouflage look at Rabanne, and attended presentations for Rick Owens, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Matières Fécales, Vivienne Westwood, McQueen, and Valentino.

And with the show schedule in Paris just getting underway, expect Roan to continue sharpening her already formidable front row style in the days ahead.