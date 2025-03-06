There’s a reason Chappell Roan calls herself The Midwest Princess. She’s got a thing for camouflage, having featured the very American pattern both in her stage wardrobe and on her merch. To attend her first-ever Paris Fashion Week show this morning, the newly minted Grammy winner put a very European spin on the concept.

Roan took to the front row of Rabanne’s fall 2025 show in a matching halter top and skirt. Her blouse featured lace edging along the neckline and hem but was marked by a faded silver pattern that could be likened to camouflage. Of course, this Rabbane shirt is an extremely elevated version of the tactical print—hints of florals blended into the lace details that lined the piece. Roan’s skirt was designed in the same trompe l’oeil pattern. Metallic heels and Roan’s signature dramatic makeup completed her look.

Rabanne designer Julien Dossena created two custom looks for Roan to wear at the 2024 MTV VMAs, so it’s only fitting that her first front-row appearance would play out like this.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Roan’s Paris Fashion Week outing follows her Best New Artist win at last month’s Grammys. It was there that the singer brought a taste of Paris to the States, hitting the red carpet in an artful Jean Paul Gaultier couture dress from the spring 2003 season. When accepting her award later in the evening, the Missouri native changed into an Acne Studios look from the brand’s recent Paris presentation.

Roan isn’t the only newly-minted Grammy winner making waves at Paris Fashion Week this season, though. Doechii, who won Best Rap Album this year, headed out to catch Chemena Kamali’s latest collection for Chloé while Roan was taking in the Rabanne show. Last night, the rapper attended Haider Ackermann’s Tom Ford debut in thong bodysuit and major fur coat after wearing three major looks in one evening for the Le Grand Diner du Louvre earlier in the week.

Both Doechii and Roan surely have more shows to get to until Paris Fashion Week comes to an end in a few days time. Perhaps a Grammy-winner crossover is in the cards?