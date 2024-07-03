Chappell Roan has gained prominence over the past few months for many different reasons: her catchy pop songs, her extremely authentic approach to stardom, and her constant references to drag culture. But thus far, the 26-year-old singer has not made a splash in the comercialized fashion world. The singer often takes more of a DIY approach to her looks, keeping much of her creative in-house or tapping small, independent designers for her unique ensembles, building her own path as her counterparts dress head-to-toe in name brands. That, very well, could be working in her favor.

Recently, Roan made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and after embracing Swan Lake on stage for her interview and performance, she opted for a more ethereal ensemble backstage. In images posted to Instagram, Roan showed off the asymmetric, draped dress with a hand-painted bodice of greenery and roses she donned following her first late-night spot. The piece is from Caroline Zimbalist, a Parsons and Central Saint Martins graduate who describes herself as “a traditional artist studying fashion design.” Zimbalist often uses bio-plastics in her week, a material that was employed for Roan’s dress. Like much of Zimbalist’s work, this dress was hand painted, too, making it a one-of-a-kind work of art.

Roan wore the dress with white fishnet leggings and black heels, keeping on her swan-like makeup and crimped white wig from the show appearance, turning the singer into the walking embodiment of Eve in the Garden of Eden.

When on the show, Roan wore another independent designer, Gunnar Deatherage, to perform her new single “Good Luck Babe,” though for her sit-down chat with Fallon, she looked toward The Blonds, famed for the numerous on-stage looks they’ve designed for popstars, to turn her into the Black Swan. While Roan has been in the industry for a while, her recent boom will likely allow her to begin working with some more established brands, though hopefully, she doesn’t fully part with the DIY aesthetic and independent labels who supported her before she blew up. If she does find herself in the front row this upcoming NYFW, however, we can’t help but think there’s a seat for her at more eclectic brands like Collina Strada, Anna Sui, and Wiederhoeft.