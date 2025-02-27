Charli D’Amelio clearly believes in the design ethos of form following function. While the skirt and belt combo she wore today to Prada’s fall 2025 runway show might seem outright odd at first, there’s no denying that her belt is doing exactly what a belt is intended to do.

D’Amelio’s skirt was the invention of Prada design duo Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. The influencer slipped into a full look from the label’s spring 2025 collection that somehow mixed school girl with rock climber. Her pleated office skirt was latched onto her belt with the help of metal carabiners. The TikToker paired her low-waisted belt skirt with an emerald green bra top and metallic shoes.

Valentina S. Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

D’Amelio wasn’t the only Prada guest playing around with the statement belt at the brand’s show today. Simone Ashley slipped into a mini wool skirt that featured a thin brown belt placed over her hips, not her waist. Ashley’s belt looked otherwise useless, intended more as a design detail rather than function (perhaps she disagrees with D’Amelio about the merits of utilitarian design).

Like D’Amelio, the British actor’s look was from Prada’s spring show which was full of quirky and unexpected belt placements. Ashley accented her skirt with a green jumper, brown mules, and glasses. Other VIPs, like Hunter Schafer, also played into Prada-isms with their show looks. The Euphoria star wore knee-length stockings, knit underwear, and a black top coat.

In the wild and whacky world of Prada, a statement belt is just a statement. Sometimes, it’s an entire garment.