It would have been obvious for Charli xcx to wear Brat green at the Grammy Awards 2025 tonight. The album is nominated for a total of seven Grammys and Charli already picked up wins in the Best Dance Electronic and Best Pop Dance Recording categories. So instead of embracing her inner-party girl, Charli went full-on fashion girl in a red carpet look straight from the Paris couture runways.

The singer slipped into a powder blue Jean Paul Gaultier couture dress designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. A version of piece debuted less than a week ago and was worn on the runway by Candice Swanepoel, albeit in a more simple white color. Charli, of course, had her own custom version made for her big night.

Considering that Charli has worn de Saint Sernin’s eponymous label quite a bit in the past (her see-through dress at the 2023 BRITs certainly stands out), it’s likely she had an early peek at his JPG collection ahead of Grammys Sunday.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Charli’s custom look did have some alterations to it, however. She did away with the runway version’s mini tulle skirt and instead opted for a more dramatic iteration with ruffles. A scoop neckline was changed for a plunging one, too. Charli finished her look with black cut-out sandals, dark eyeliner, and simple hair.

As opposed to actors, musicians aren’t really as interested in the “theme dressing” on the red carpet. Some, like Charli, are much more interested in peak couture dressing.