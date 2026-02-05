Margot Robbie isn’t the only one leaning into method dressing for the Wuthering Heights press tour. At the film’s U.K. premiere in London tonight, Charli xcx, who created an accompanying soundtrack for the Emerald Fennell film, arrived in a bridal look that would have earned Emily Brontë’s stamp of approval.

Perhaps fittingly, the singer’s custom Erdem gown felt far more theatrical than the gauzy Danielle Frankel dress she wore to marry George Daniel in September. The off-the-shoulder design featured a corseted bodice and sweeping pleated skirt rendered in pale pink lace. For a gothic twist, the bustier was traced with inky black embroidery that cascaded down the front like vines. Charli heightened the romantic drama by slipping a sheer, floor-length veil over the look. Even Jason Bateman would have to pay attention to this dress.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When photos of the wedding dress Robbie wore while filming Wuthering Heights hit the Internet last year, there was mass uproar about the piece’s period bonafides. Critics said the design, a voluptuous gown with a basque corset and shimmery pouf sleeves, was more apt for the 1980s than the early 1800s. Debate aside, Charli’s look felt like a convincing ode to gothic romance, similar to Robbie’s on-screen costume.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Charli hasn’t joined Robbie and Jacob Elordi for the entirety of the globe-trotting press tour, she made an emphatic entrance at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles late last month. On the red carpet, the singer looked as though she had stepped straight out of a windswept Victorian portrait, delivering her own take on era-appropriate dressing in a bespoke Vivienne Westwood gown. Like her Erdem look, the silhouette began with a sharply fitted corset that sculpted the torso before erupting into two dramatic bustles at the hips, serving an exaggerated nod to the pannier skirts of the 18th and 19th centuries.

Goodbye Brat, hello Brontë-core.