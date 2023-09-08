Nowadays, it seems that celebrity red carpet dressing falls into one of two categories: extremely revealing to the point of indecency or decidedly casual. Well, on Thursday, Charlize Theron proved to be a proponent of the latter camp when she attended a Dior event in New York City.

The South African actress stepped out in a head-to-toe look from the French brand. And while she looked every inch of her glamorous self, her ensemble certainly focused on comfort. Especially when compared to another late night Dior wearer, Emma Watson, who somehow gave the sheer look a princess twist.

Theron, though, opted to sport separates for her appearance in the form of a knit sweater and satin maxi skirt. The navy pullover had a deep v neckline and an oversized feel (like other weather-blind stars, the balmy temperatures were not of concern).

She tucked the outerwear piece into her high-waisted skirt which was certainly a touch dressier than its knitted counterpart. But Theron’s embrace of comfortable staples didn’t end there, though.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Instead of a lofty heel, the actress wore a pair of black thong sandals (similar to ones she sported the night prior). And just when we thought mixing metals was all the rage, Theron again put on ropes of pearls to complete her look.

Unlike her Givenchy number which was more clothing than jewelry, her necklace followed a traditional route—a tiered choker style that sat perfectly in between her plunging neckline. To finish things off, Theron added in a leather Dior clutch and dainty earrings.

While many attempt to grab headlines with their red carpet wears, there’s something to be said for wearing what you feel comfortable in—even during the most grand of occasions (and even in the sweltering NYC heat). And for someone like Theron, who has nothing to prove style-wise, why not wear what makes you feel good?