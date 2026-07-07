How many gloves are too many? When you’re Charlize Theron, the limit does not exist. On July 6, the star wore not one but two sets of extravagant hand coverings to celebrate the world premiere of The Odyssey in London.

At the premiere after party, Theron was spotted in a custom Givenchy look by Sarah Burton. The rich red velvet gown was accentuated by a thigh-reaching slit, with elaborate draping that fell into a perfect hourglass silhouette. Though the dress’s striking crimson served operatic grandeur, the focal point was undoubtedly her long black leather gloves, which billowed at her forearms and cinched at her elbows.

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Hours before, Theron was seen at the premiere in similar glove-heavy Givenchy ensemble. This time, her velvet dress was all-black and her coordinating leather opera gloves were a crisp white.

Both looks were a celebration of excess, with stacked bow details cascading down the back and trailing tassels hanging from the bow-adorned gloves. Despite the opulent outfit changes, her glam translated seamlessly from day to night, with wet-look side part and shoulder-grazing diamond earrings that lasted throughout the evening. Makeup-wise, she simply switched her red lip to a lighter nude.

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Why opera gloves, you may be wondering? For one, they bring instant drama. After all, there’s something enticing about leaving the leg and back exposed but skillfully concealing the fingers and arms. Look no further than the Met Gala, where hands of all types were emphasized, mimicked and mythologized at length—from Lisa’s veil-propping prosthetics to Nichapat Suphap’s animated chrome fingers.

For Theron, who stars in The Odyssey alongside Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o and Mia Goth, opera gloves offer a fresh interpretation of Grecian-inspired dressing. All the sculptural volume and statuesque grandeur, but not a hand in sight.