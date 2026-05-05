The Biggest Met Gala Trend? Extra Hands

The Costume Institute’s “Costume Art” exhibit celebrates the “dressed body,” and last night on the Met Gala red carpet celebrating the exhibit several stars found their fashion inspiration in the human body. Though, one body part proved particularly popular, and perhaps not the one you’d think. The red carpet was something of an all-hands meeting, with several stars putting their hands (and several extras) where our eyes could see.

Anne Hathaway kicked things off in a sweeping black Michael Kors Collection gown, which featured a strapless silhouette and full skirt. The star’s classic style earned an artistic touch from Peter McGough, who hand-painted the piece with a white Grecian design—including open palms—inspired by John Keats’ poem “Ode on a Grecian Urn.”

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Others went the more sculptural route, like Lena Mahfouf. The French content creator’s look for Burc Akyol featured a pale blue draped skirt, complete with daring hip cutouts. Its most dynamic feature came from a metal bodice sculpted in the shape of silver hands, remaining innovative and bold while providing strategic coverage.

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A similar effect—albeit with more technical results—was seen on Nichapat Suphap’s dress by Robert Wun. The Venture Management founder’s black, long-sleeved mermaid style gown included silver metal hands placed on its bodice, hip, and calf. However, the accents were actually animatronic, moving and adjusting their fingers on a whim—which proved both technologically eye-catching, going instantly viral online.

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Wun also dressed Broadway producer and real estate heir Jordan Roth, who wore a muted gray velvet turtleneck dress with fully gloved sleeves. A spectral, faceless human form—a signature seen in Wun’s couture shows—protruded from the back of Roth’s dress. By appearing to gently touch his face, the accent added a surrealist, hands-on edge to Roth’s attire.

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Wun’s hand-focused crew was complete with Blackpink member Lisa, who wore a sweeping sheer white gown with a matching veil—all embroidered with gleaming pearls and crystals. To keep her headwear upright, two extended white arms (naturally, covered in diamond bracelets) added to the look’s avant-garde nature. The pieces also created the surreal effect of Lisa having four arms, which certainly made a sculptural statement.

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Sabine Getty rounded out the group in an Ashi Studio gown. The socialite and jewelry designer’s look featured a wispy, pale white layered skirt and one-sleeved bodice, punctuated by a sculpted breastplate. Cast in shades of black, brown, and red, her style depicted hand-painted arms clutching her body. Utilizing craft and an undone effect, her artisanal piece literally portrayed hands as a work of art—which, naturally, was perfectly on-theme.

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All of the red carpet’s various hands leaned into a central theme of body security, all while highlighting the natural shape of the human form. However, their wide range of formats proved there’s more than one way to grasp that concept—both figuratively and literally.