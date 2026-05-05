Blackpink is no stranger to the red carpet, and, yet, somehow all four members had never attended the same Met Gala. At least until tonight, when Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé had something of a reunion on fashion’s biggest night. It marked the first time that all four members of the South Korean girl group attended the event at the same time. For Jisoo, it was actually her Met Gala debut. In the process, each of their looks highlighted the “Costume Art”-themed evening’s range of red carpet trends, with plenty of sparkle in tow.

Lisa stepped out in a sweeping sheer white dress by Robert Wun, complete with a long-sleeved bodice and mermaid-style skirt. The pice glittered from sprinklings of white and silver crystals, but that wasn’t its most eye-catching element. White arm-shaped sculptures dripping in diamond bracelets were attached to the dress, holding up a matching veil over Lisa to form an abstract statement.

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On a darker note, Rosé stepped out in a strapless black Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello, featuring a bold thigh-high slit. The piece’s greatest statement came from a massive abstract brooch shaped like a Senfo hornbill, which was covered in dark crystals for added glamour. The bird itself frequently inspired Yves Saint Laurent, and famously appeared as a motif in his spring 1988 collection. The singer’s brooch smoothly aligned with the red carpet’s avian theme of birds and feathers while remaining distinctly minimalist. However, it wasn’t her look’s only glam factor; that went to her glistening diamond Tiffany & Co. collar necklace, whose layered jewels appeared to nod to the spreading of bird wings.

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Meanwhile, Jennie opted for heavy metals in a shining Chanel dress. Her metallic column style, complete with a cinched bustier bodice, was fully overlaid with shimmering sequined leaves in a range of blue shades. The intricate piece took 540 hours to create, in tandem with creative director Matthieu Blazy’s passion for artisanal craftsmanship. A swinging diamond Chanel High Jewelry earring and diamond ring, complete with a crystal-covered clutch, finished her look with a burst of glamorous sparkle.

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Jisoo rounded out the group in her blossoming Dior dress, a sequined style cast in hues of pink, purple, black, and white. The strapless piece was cinched by a sculptural layered waistline, accented—like its upper half—with cascading silk flowers in a similar palette. From far away, the dress appeared to feature a pattern of blossoming floral branches with petals floating down—with the illusion immediately being a work of art itself. A thin, crystal-lined choker and small diamond rings and earrings brought a bejeweled touch to her ensemble, which was one of the latest floral looks to hit the red carpet.

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Altogether, Blackpink’s four members each delivered singular style statements while remaining in sync with the 2026 Met Gala’s key trends. Allover sparkle, sheer “naked” textures, avian and floral motifs, and sculptural accents have spread across this year’s carpet on a range of guests, from Nicole Kidman to Zoë Kravitz, Emma Chamberlain, and more. Together, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé proved their penchant for keeping up with of-the-moment looks for fashion’s biggest night. Blackpink in your area, indeed.