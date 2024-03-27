Like her Blackpink bandmates, Lalisa Manoban—known simply as Lisa by her dedicated fans—has established a singular sense of style since bursting onto the scene almost a decade ago. The Thai rapper has quickly become one of the most exciting figures in entertainment with sold-out shows, a buzzy solo debut, and an upcoming acting gig in the third season of the hit series
The White Lotus.
Throughout it all, Lisa has blossomed on the red carpet, evolving from mini skirts and sequined tops to edgy, Rock and Roll looks mixed in with princess-worthy gowns. The musician has sported some of fashion’s top labels, from Prada to Louis Vuitton, and has a special connection with Celine and Bulgari as an ambassador for both brands. Whether she’s in a Grecian-inspired gown or some leather and fur, there’s simply nothing Lisa can’t do. Below, a look through Lisa’s top red carpet fashion moments.
2024: Bulgari Studio Event
The singer cut an edgy figure in a leggy
Lisa was the talk of the town during Louis Vuitton’s fall 2024 show. The K-Pop sensation staged a
Alongside her Blackpink bandmates, Lisa was
awarded with an Honorary MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2023. For a state dinner during the occasion, the star looked angelic in a show-stopping Georges Hobeika number.
2023: Bulgari High Jewelry Event
Black tie for Bulgari. Lisa stole the show in an off-the-shoulder gown and blinding jewels during the brand’s high jewelry event in Venice.
The accessory of choice for a 2023 Celine pop-up? Legs, of course.
Lisa slipped into a stunning satin gown and a statement pendant necklace for a 2023 Bulgari exhibition opening in Seoul, South Korea.
A more casual moment in a cropped jacket, matching skirt, and sock heels for a Celine store opening.
2022: MTV Video Music Awards
Lisa and her bandmates made their American awards show debut at the
2022 MTV VMAs. Lisa sported an ab-baring black gown from Celine and a tasseled necklace.
2022: Bulgari Aurora Awards
The singer let her Bulgari jewels shine during the brand’s Aurora Awards in 2022. She paired their classic Serpenti necklace with a curve-hugging satin gown.
For Prada’s Milan Fashion Week show, Lisa shined in a gold foil skirt set that she rounded out with a matching bag.
Still armed with her brunette locks, Lisa stepped out to Celine’s 2019 show in a bodycon top, glittery skirt, and leather boots.
An edgy twist on office wear for a 2019 Bulgari event.
The star showed off her casual side during Celine’s catwalk show in 2019, wearing skinny jeans, knee-high boots, and a sparkly cropped jacket.
Lisa went bold in a polka dot frock and a floral bag to attend Michael Kors’ show during New York Fashion Week.
During a 2018 Mulberry event in Seoul, Lisa looked ready for spring in orange, flared pants and a patterned blouse.
Matching in florals with Jisoo at the 2017 K-pop Music Awards.
Lisa sported a disco ball top, leather hot pants, and black heels during the 2017 Golden Disco Awards.
2017: Battle of the Bands
For the 2017 Battle of the Bands in Seoul, Lisa went all in on sheer—with a bit of embroidery sprinkled in.
Looking ahead to her Celine days, Lisa sported a grunge mini skirt and cheetah top to the 2016 Melon Music Awards.
The star’s early days in the spotlight were full of bold color choices, statement mini skirts, and sky-high heels.