Like her Blackpink bandmates, Lalisa Manoban—known simply as Lisa by her dedicated fans—has established a singular sense of style since bursting onto the scene almost a decade ago. The Thai rapper has quickly become one of the most exciting figures in entertainment with sold-out shows, a buzzy solo debut, and an upcoming acting gig in the third season of the hit series The White Lotus.

Throughout it all, Lisa has blossomed on the red carpet, evolving from mini skirts and sequined tops to edgy, Rock and Roll looks mixed in with princess-worthy gowns. The musician has sported some of fashion’s top labels, from Prada to Louis Vuitton, and has a special connection with Celine and Bulgari as an ambassador for both brands. Whether she’s in a Grecian-inspired gown or some leather and fur, there’s simply nothing Lisa can’t do. Below, a look through Lisa’s top red carpet fashion moments.

2024: Bulgari Studio Event The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images The singer cut an edgy figure in a leggy Dion Lee dress during a 2024 Bulgari event.

2024: Louis Vuitton Show Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lisa was the talk of the town during Louis Vuitton’s fall 2024 show. The K-Pop sensation staged a surprise appearance in teensy hot pants, sheer stockings, and an embroidered coat.

2023: State Visit WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alongside her Blackpink bandmates, Lisa was awarded with an Honorary MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2023. For a state dinner during the occasion, the star looked angelic in a show-stopping Georges Hobeika number.

2023: Bulgari High Jewelry Event Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Black tie for Bulgari. Lisa stole the show in an off-the-shoulder gown and blinding jewels during the brand’s high jewelry event in Venice.

2023: Celine Event Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images The accessory of choice for a 2023 Celine pop-up? Legs, of course.

2023: Bulgari Event Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Lisa slipped into a stunning satin gown and a statement pendant necklace for a 2023 Bulgari exhibition opening in Seoul, South Korea.

2023: Celine Event The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images A more casual moment in a cropped jacket, matching skirt, and sock heels for a Celine store opening.

2022: MTV Video Music Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lisa and her bandmates made their American awards show debut at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Lisa sported an ab-baring black gown from Celine and a tasseled necklace.

2022: Bulgari Aurora Awards The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images The singer let her Bulgari jewels shine during the brand’s Aurora Awards in 2022. She paired their classic Serpenti necklace with a curve-hugging satin gown.

2020: Prada Show Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Prada’s Milan Fashion Week show, Lisa shined in a gold foil skirt set that she rounded out with a matching bag.

2019: Celine Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Still armed with her brunette locks, Lisa stepped out to Celine’s 2019 show in a bodycon top, glittery skirt, and leather boots.

2019: Bulgari Event Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images An edgy twist on office wear for a 2019 Bulgari event.

2019: Celine Show Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The star showed off her casual side during Celine’s catwalk show in 2019, wearing skinny jeans, knee-high boots, and a sparkly cropped jacket.

2018: Michael Kors Show Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lisa went bold in a polka dot frock and a floral bag to attend Michael Kors’ show during New York Fashion Week.

2018: Mulberry Event The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images During a 2018 Mulberry event in Seoul, Lisa looked ready for spring in orange, flared pants and a patterned blouse.

2017: K-pop Music Awards The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Matching in florals with Jisoo at the 2017 K-pop Music Awards.

2017: Golden Disc Awards The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Lisa sported a disco ball top, leather hot pants, and black heels during the 2017 Golden Disco Awards.

2017: Battle of the Bands The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images For the 2017 Battle of the Bands in Seoul, Lisa went all in on sheer—with a bit of embroidery sprinkled in.

2016: Melon Music Awards The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Looking ahead to her Celine days, Lisa sported a grunge mini skirt and cheetah top to the 2016 Melon Music Awards.