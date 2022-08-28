Blackpink has officially arrived to their first MTV Video Music Awards, adding to the tradition of great girl groups who have walked the red carpet at the award show over the years. And like any good girl group, the foursome dressed in coordinating ensembles, black looks that worked well together, while simultaneously allowing each member to show off their personal style (and their favorite respective brands).

Lisa paired her new dark locks with a Celine look, of course—a black, strapless jumpsuit, with a keyhole cutout and an attached train that started at her waist and fell to the floor. She paired the look with a long gold chain necklace and strappy black heels.

Jisoo added some pattern to the group with her Dior dress, which featured an intricate lace top and a flowing floral skirt. She also kept the accessories very minimal, wearing simple earrings and black pumps.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Next up was Jennie, who repped Chanel in the only two-piece set of the group. The artist’s top mimicked Lisa’s with a keyhole cutout of its own. On the bottom, Jennie wore a low-cut skirt with a v-shaped waistline and large pleats.

Rosé finished off the foursome in Saint Laurent. The only blonde of the group at the moment wore a turtleneck mini dress with a black rosette at the waist and fabric that draped down to her knees. The artist finished off the look with a half-up hairstyle and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Blackpink will be performing at the show this evening, becoming the first K-Pop girl group to ever take the stage at the award show. It is expected they’ll perform their new song, “Pink Venom,” which dropped last week. They’re also nominated for two awards at the event, Group of the Year and Best Metaverse Performance.