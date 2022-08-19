Blackpink’s stylists truly deserve a raise. The number of looks that Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé cycle through over the course of the three-minute, 13-second music video for “Pink Venom,” the first single off their upcoming album Born Pink? Easily 20, nearly all combining brands. The most prominent is by far Celine, which Lisa gives a special shoutout midway through the single. “This the life of a vandal, masked up and I'm still in Celine / Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me, ooh,” she raps, wearing a Celine-stamped bucket hat and overalls that expose her GCDS undergarments. Surprisingly, it seems to be the only Celine look in the video. (Though her love of Hedi Slimane’s designs no doubt remains strong; she regularly reps Celine and even walked the runway of its spring 2022 showing earlier this year.)
Jennie is also known for allegiance to a specific maison. And sure enough, the K-pop star made sure to rep Chanel with a necklace worn atop a denim Demobaza crop top. Expect to see more of the latter label soon: The finale is one big showcase of the Bulgarian designers behind it, Demo and Tono. As for Rosé and Jisoo, the former is again outfitted in Saint Laurent while the latter opted for head-to-toe Dior.
No wonder the group didn’t come to play: “Pink Venom” is the first song off what’s being considered their comeback album after a two-year hiatus. As we await the next fashion parades in their Born Pink videos, take a closer look at their many outfits, here.