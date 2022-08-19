Blackpink’s stylists truly deserve a raise. The number of looks that Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé cycle through over the course of the three-minute, 13-second music video for “Pink Venom,” the first single off their upcoming album Born Pink? Easily 20, nearly all combining brands. The most prominent is by far Celine, which Lisa gives a special shoutout midway through the single. “This the life of a vandal, masked up and I'm still in Celine / Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me, ooh,” she raps, wearing a Celine-stamped bucket hat and overalls that expose her GCDS undergarments. Surprisingly, it seems to be the only Celine look in the video. (Though her love of Hedi Slimane’s designs no doubt remains strong; she regularly reps Celine and even walked the runway of its spring 2022 showing earlier this year.)

Jennie is also known for allegiance to a specific maison. And sure enough, the K-pop star made sure to rep Chanel with a necklace worn atop a denim Demobaza crop top. Expect to see more of the latter label soon: The finale is one big showcase of the Bulgarian designers behind it, Demo and Tono. As for Rosé and Jisoo, the former is again outfitted in Saint Laurent while the latter opted for head-to-toe Dior.

No wonder the group didn’t come to play: “Pink Venom” is the first song off what’s being considered their comeback album after a two-year hiatus. As we await the next fashion parades in their Born Pink videos, take a closer look at their many outfits, here.

Jisoo in Miss Sohee Courtesy of YouTube Jisoo kicks off the video wearing a bedazzled Miss Sohee gown and playing the Korean instrument geomungo.

Jennie in Alaïa and GCDS Courtesy of YouTube Jennie interrupts to serve up the first show-stopping look: a sheer cheetah-print Alaïa dress worn with towering GCDS platforms.

Rosé in Fanci Courtesy of YouTube Rosé makes her first appearance in another monochrome look, this time by the Vietnamese label Fanci.

Lisa in Celine and GCDS Courtesy of YouTube Lisa is all about logos when she raps her Celine verse.

Jennie in Adidas and Vivienne Westwood Courtesy of YouTube Jennie does her own take on sporty, juxtaposing a Manchester United crop top with Vivienne Westwood pearls.

Lisa in Bulgari Courtesy of YouTube Lisa enjoys a luxury jewelry moment with a little help from Bulgari.

Jisoo in Marina Eerrie Courtesy of YouTube Jisoo’s white corseted dress comes courtesy of the Puglia-based label Marina Eerrie.

Rosé in Saint Laurent Courtesy of YouTube Rosé has a penchant for black Saint Laurent minidresses.

Jennie in Jeff Hamilton Courtesy of YouTube Jennie’s Chanel boots stretched nearly all the way up to the shortest denim jumpsuit possible. She topped off the ensemble with a vegan leather Jeff Hamilton jacket covered in basketball team patches.

Jisoo in Dior Courtesy of YouTube Jisoo’s knit arm warmer made for an unexpected pairing with her head-to-toe Dior.

Rosé in Didu and Skoot Courtesy of YouTube Looks like arm warmers are in!

Lisa in Alexander Wang Courtesy of YouTube Lisa embraced the pink theme in a kerchief top by Alexander Wang.

Lisa in Sicko Cartel and Rick Owens x Dr. Martens Courtesy of YouTube Lisa’s look in all its glory. Her Sicko Cartel pants have got us wanting to start wearing camo, and those Rick Owens x Dr. Martens camper boots look perfect for fall

Jennie in Demobaza and Chanel Courtesy of YouTube There’s the Chanel shoutout we knew was coming! The so-called “Human Chanel” also joined Jisoo and Rosé in wearing arm warmers.

Lisa in Demobaza Courtesy of YouTube A pink-haired Lisa got avant-garde, wearing a one-shoulder top reminiscent of Rick Owens.

Blackpink in Demobaza Courtesy of YouTube Demobaza, Demobaza, Demobaza. The label is everywhere in the video’s finale.