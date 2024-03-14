Lisa Presents a Leggy Twist On The LBD

Lisa’s ultimate red carpet accessory? Legs, of course. While, yes, stars have long loved to let a little leg out, on Wednesday, Lisa offered her own sultry twist on leg-first dressing. For a Bulgari event in Seoul, South Korea, the K-pop sensation slipped into a bodycon bandage dress from Australian-born, New York-based designer Dion Lee.

The form-fitting silhouette of Lisa’s all-black piece was punctuated by a series of ruched details along the shoulders and waist. An asymmetrical neckline added even more of an edge to Lisa’s outfit—and served as the perfect focal point to showcase her blinding Bulgari necklace, too—before things went in a different direction down below. While the backside of the dress was fairly traditional, even creating a slight train, the cut-out shape of the front took things from business as usual to night out va-va-voom.

There’s no denying that the pantsless trend has taken over much of A-list dressing in recent months. Here, however, Lisa seems to be providing an antidote to the trend. Instead of, say, completely leaving your pants at home, why not use your cut-out dress to perfectly frame your legs?

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Lisa kept the whole look monochrome by opting for a pair of glossy slingback black heels by Sergio Rossi. The star dressed up her look even more by way of a Bulgari timepiece, rings, and her signature curtain bangs.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

These past few weeks have been full of major fashion moves for Lisa, who recently made a surprise appearance for Louis Vuitton’s fall 2024 runway show in Paris—however, no news of the longtime Celine ambassador’s brand allegiance has been publicized since that front row outing. There, the rapper slipped into a pair of hot pants, that she styled with sheer stockings, as well as an ab-baring jacket. Also during her stay in Paris, Lisa continued her Louis Vuitton streak in an avant-garde gown from one of designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s earliest collections for the brand. And the secret accessory of that dress? Leg-framing cut-outs, of course.

Shop Lisa’s Look: