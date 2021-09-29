Blackpink’s Rosé has quickly become an icon since she stepped on the scene as a member of the immensely popular K-Pop girl group in 2016, but recently the New Zealand-born singer has become known for something else: her style. Thanks to a recent partnership with Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director at Saint Laurent, Rosé has been able to take on a whole new role as a fashion influence and red-carpet favorite. Her recent attendance at the Met Gala solidified her place near the top of the fashion pack. While, of course, her fashion in music videos and on stage are a big part of her appeal, her red carpet and fashion show appearances tell a style story all her own. See out how far Rosé has come over the past for years as she has grown into a global style icon.

2021: Saint Laurent SS22 Show Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing head to toe Saint Laurent, Rosé attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France.

2021: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rosé wears Saint Laurent and stands arm-in-arm with the brand’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

2020: Saint Laurent FW21 Show Dominique Charriau/WireImage Rosé wears Saint Laurent at the the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France.

2018: Battle of the Bands THE FACT/ImaZinS/Getty Images Rosé stands on the left in a pink floral dress accented with a sleek black bustier. She’s with her Blackpink bandmates Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa at the 2018 SBS Gayo Daejeon 'Battle of the Bands' at Gocheok Sky Dome on December 25, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea.

2018: Tod’s x Alessandro Dell'Acqua Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Rosé attends a photocall for Tod's on November 27, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea.

2018: Alexander Mcqueen F/W Collection Exhibition Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Rosé attends the photocall for Alexander McQueen 2018 F/W collection event on October 16, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea.

2018: Mulberry AW18 The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Rosé attends the Mulberry 2018 a/w event at K Museum of Contemporary Art on September 06, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea.

2017: Battle of the Bands The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Rosé attends the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon 'Battle of the Bands' at Gocheok Sky Dome on December 25, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.

2017: K-Pop Music Awards Rosé stands with her Blackpink bandmate Jennie at the 2017 Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards at Jamsil Arena on February 22, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.