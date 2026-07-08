Charlize Theron Opts for the ‘No Pants’ Trend (and Then the Complete Opposite)

Charlize Theron’s press tour mantra? Always keep us guessing. While promoting The Odyssey, the actor has been serving a series of unexpected outfits—most recently through a rotation of exaggerated opera gloves. For her latest styling trick, amid sweltering Paris heat, the star opted for two looks that completely contradict.

On July 7, at The Odyssey photo call in the French capital, Theron stepped out in lightweight micro-mini satin shorts that billowed with fluid ease. She paired them with strappy silver heels, and a butter yellow blouse. A pinstripe blazer took the look from Euro summer to workwear cool. The ensemble, all courtesy of Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann, was expertly accessorized with stacked Anita Ko rings. Amidst rising temperatures, the leg-baring look was fittingly breezy—but it was not the last she had in store.

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If this was her take on the no-pants trend, her next outing was an endorsement of the exact opposite. On July 8, Theron was spotted leaving her hotel in structured drop-waist denim that encased her legs in an excess of fabric. The jeans, from Chloé’s pre-fall 2026 collection, riffed on the image of the mini skirt by soaring out at the thighs, creating a broomstick effect.

The floor-grazing design is the ultimate embodiment of Chloé’s recent flair for whimsically well-fitting, if unusual, pants. Further contradicting her languid photo-call outfit, Theron added even more structure to the look with a Chloé cropped jacket that featured rounded shoulder pads and intricate Guipure lace trim.

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Since kicking off earlier this week, The Odyssey press tour has proven to be a celebration of more-is-more dressing. Zendaya has cosplayed as a Greek goddess; Mia Goth has delivered ethereal glam in Dior. As for Theron, she continues to experiment with shapes, silhouettes and clever cuts.

On July 7, the star teased what’s to come when she posted a picture of her Tom Ford look on Instagram with the caption, “Paris premiere tomorrow.” We can only hope more gloves and micro-shorts are in our future.