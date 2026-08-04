The Odyssey press tour has come to a close, and Charlize Theron’s last look made for a daring—if unexpected—grand finale.

At the film’s premiere in Seoul on Tuesday, Theron stepped out in a black custom Celine ensemble that felt more fitting for a futuristic sci-fi film than a centuries-old Greek epic. The satin set featured clean lines, elegant draping and a high-neck silhouette with a crescent midriff cutout. Its column skirt hit just above her feet and featured subtle pockets which added to the look’s symmetrical allure. At the back, two long trains cascaded from her shoulders, trailing on the red carpet behind her and making for a sleek cinematic statement.

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Styled by Leslie Fremar, she finished the ensemble with oval Celine sunglasses, diamond ear cuffs and contrasting white lace-up heeled ballerina boots. For added aesthetic insouciance, Theron wore her blonde bob in a messy bun, with gold clips arranged around her updo. “And so it ends,” she captioned a carousel showing details of the look on Instagram, referring to The Odyssey’s last red carpet in Asia.

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Throughout the film’s viral press tour, Theron has often taken a more unexpected sartorial route. Where her co-stars leaned into goddess draping and method-dressing metallics, she opted for leggy suiting looks and rich velvet gowns with statement gloves. In recent weeks, as the only female cast member on the Asian leg of the tour, Theron veered even further into style experimentation—wearing everything from a structural Givenchy ballgown to a plastic Tom Ford skirt. Ultimately, her Celine look makes for a satisfying end to her red-carpet appearances. Theron is not dressing to fit into The Odyssey universe; she’s in her very own dimension.