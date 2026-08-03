Charlize Theron has progressed past the need for a skirt. A traditional skirt, that is. The star is currently promoting The Odyssey in Seoul, and with her latest look, she transcended the slinky knee-length slip in favor of something see-through, shiny, and ultra synthetic.

On Monday, Theron stepped onto the stage at a press conference for the film in a glass-effect wrap skirt straight from Tom Ford’s fall 2026 runway. Presented by Haider Ackermann, the collection delivered sultry cutouts, polished corporate codes, and futuristic fabrics all in one. Theron’s look expertly embodied these contrasting ideas. Her pinstripe top was buttoned up halfway to reveal a black braziere, while her see-through skirt provided a clear view of her lace mini dress. Layered underneath were nylon tights, which appeared to be polka-dotted but were actually monogrammed with tiny “TF” logos. Taking cues from the styling on the runway, she accessorized with a pair of black leather gloves—which have become something of a signature statement for the actor throughout The Odyssey press tour.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Throughout the Asian leg of The Odyssey’s promotional run, Theron has been leaning into structural shapes and unconventional tailoring. In doing so, she has struck a sharp contrast to the clean lines and solid colorways that she wore to complement the goddess dressing of her co-stars earlier this summer. Last week, she stepped out in a gilded Louis Vuitton chainmail dress one day, and an ornate silver-embroidered Givenchy gown the next.

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her reflective Tom Ford set only adds to this avant-garde aesthetic. Finished with patent leather pumps, barely-there glam, and her hair in tousled side part, Theron’s skirt-and-shirt styling turned a traditional outfit formula into a subversive statement. Theron is having fun—it’s clear to see.