Charlotte Casiraghi may not technically be a princess, but she sure looked like one on Thursday evening. The 37-year-old, who is 11th in line to the throne of Monaco and Princess Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, was honored this week as Vanity Fair Spain’s Person of the Year for “her exceptional contribution to the arts and her commitment to the empowerment of women,” per the publication.

As the woman of honor at the event, in Seville, Spain, Casiraghi naturally made a big statement on the red carpet. She hit the step and repeat wearing a look courtesy of her favored Chanel. Casiraghi’s choice of an embroidered dress felt like a natural one—even with the lengthy slit that traveled up the side (which, for Hollywood standards, was rather tame) it was entirely in keeping with her usual flair for elegant wears. She also has been an ambassador for the French brand since 2020 and has worn Chanel almost exclusively in the time since.

Carlos Alvarez/WireImage/Getty Images

The bodice of the dress, a very romantic twist on the traditional LBD, was designed with an array of multicolored fabric flowers. Things then extended into a black satin maxi skirt with a statement slit that traveled on one side. Casiraghi pulled her hair back into a sleek updo and effortlessly tied in her dress with the rest of her look thanks to a pair of black suede heels and a bold coral lip.

Casiraghi’s latest appearance comes after she attended Chanel’s spring/summer 2024 runway show in October. There, the model opted for a more casual, yet equally impactful, look in the form of a navy knit set and white sandal heels.

“To an extent, I would like to take myself out of the picture here,” Casiraghi said in a statement upon her recent recognition. “I am very happy to receive this award, but to my mind it is also an opportunity to show commitment to culture, literature, and philosophy, I think it’s very important that it is seen as something that matters. It reflects on all those who give a lot in these areas. Sometimes, philosophy and literature are not what the media focus on. This is an opportunity to showcase them. That’s very important, and I am very honored.”