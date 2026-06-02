Chase Infiniti Steps Into Leading Lady Era in Classic Hollywood Glamour

Playing Leonardo DiCaprio’s teenage daughter in One Battle After Another brought Chase Infiniti to stardom, but last night at the Gotham Television Awards she not only picked up her first major award for a lead role but also entered her leading lady era on the red carpet.

On the red carpet, Infiniti—who won the evening’s Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series trophy for her performance in Hulu’s The Testaments—posed in a light pink Louis Vuitton dress. Her custom style featured a sleeveless silhouette with a smoothly draped train, complemented by a boa crafted from tufts of fabric in the same hue. Stylist duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald finished her look with a gleaming gold Mejuri collar necklace, featuring a deep green rectangular stone and sparkling diamonds for a dash of geometric sparkle.

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The dress’s classic silhouette and updated take on the boar instantly brought to mind old Hollywood glamour, while also continuing Infiniti’s streak as something of a style shape shifter. From mirrored corsetry to three-dimensional florals, the actor’s become known for making elegant, architectural style statements on the red carpet—a rare “chameleon” effect that’s only been seen in stars like Zendaya, Rihanna, and Teyana Taylor.

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Infiniti’s pretty pink moment was her latest fashionable outing in recent months. During a busy awards season promoting Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, Infiniti cemented her status as an artisanal red carpet dresser with architectural and sweeping dresses by Vuitton, Rabanne, and Oscar de la Renta. At this year’s Met Gala, her fashion ties were affirmed with a primary-hued Thom Browne gown embellished with over a million sequins, heralded online as one of the event’s best looks. As summer begins—alongside the possiblity of an Emmy Awards nomination—there’s sure to be more fashionable moments on the horizon for the young star.