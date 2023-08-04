A Chiara Ferragni outfit has a very specific formula to it. When she’s not cloaked up in a Dior shirtdress or a Louis Vuitton monogram set, she’s probably in some sort of skin-baring style. She has long been a proponent of “freeing the nipple,” often choosing sheer styles that may raise a few eyebrows at first, but seem to wind up on nearly every influencer and fashion girl months later.

On Friday, the 36-year-old shared another flashy look to her over 29 million Instagram followers. And in true Ferragni style, she paired the tiniest, barely-there top with a baggy pair of embellished jeans.

Her knitted long sleeve takes “cropped” to new levels, looking more like a bikini top than a traditional shirt. It’s from Italian brand Andreadamo, known for their sensual knits and body conscious designs, so its no surprise that Ferragni’s piece had a handful of sultry details.

For starters, the knitted fabric was almost entirely sheer and was taken to the next level with straps at the neck and just below the bust. While it would’ve been perfect for the beach, Ferragni decided to style it for everyday wear.

She paired the Andreadamo piece with sparkly The Attico jeans. The pair followed a loose, straight leg silhouette and puddled just at the Italian’s feet. Clusters of rhinestones certainly added some shimmer, which per the brand, are meant to imitate a multi-color camouflage motif.

The look was certainly a statement on its own, so Ferragni kept things simple with white sandals and a pair of gold bracelets. While the very tiny long sleeve and low-rise pants may seem extreme to some, Ferragni has rocked similar silhouettes in the past.

For a vacation last summer, the influencer paired another strappy Andreadamo top (though this one was more bra-like) with a pair of black denim jeans. Just when we thought we’ve seen sheer and extremely tiny tops styled in almost every way imaginable, Ferragni’s latest look certainly brought something new.

