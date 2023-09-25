Even after more than two decades since debuting on the Milanese runways, the appeal of Tom Ford’s designs for Gucci are as evident as ever. His sleek wears for the Italian brand have popped up on a slew of celebrity and fashion girls over the years, too—the latest being Chiara Ferragni who wore a selection from the label’s fall/winter 1996 collection on Sunday.

Ferragni attended the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards in Milan wearing a plunging drop waist maxi dress. The long sleeve piece was rather simple, and entirely in keeping with Ford’s form-fitting vision for the brand, but was made special due to a few key details.

At the neckline, there was a detachable strap across the front. That then gave way to an extremely deep v-shape that showed off much of the influencer’s mid-section (and a black pendant necklace). The white palette then got a flash of silver at the waist with a reflective belt that added a bit of shape to things.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ford’s 1996 collection, what he said was an ode to the minimalism of Halston and the sculptural mastery of Elsa Peretti, is a perennial hit amongst fashion fans and celebrities alike. Bella Hadid wore a similar cut-out dress to Ferragni’s for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. And like Hadid, the influencer let much of the dress speak for itself, opting to pair it with stacks of silver rings and statement earrings. Fitting, her silver necklace was from Tiffany’s Elsa Peretti line.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

While the vintage pull would’ve been enough to fulfill the fashion thirst for most, Ferragni had quite the busy week in Milan. Her most recent appearance came on Saturday for Ferragamo’s spring/summer 2024 show where she stepped out in a reflective mini dress, black tights, and a leather shoulder bag.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prior to that, the 36-year-old was posted up on the fronts rows of brands like Fendi, Prada, and Gucci. For the latter, her outfit of choice came in the form of a sheer crop top, monogram bra, and satin maxi skirt. And in a rather full circle moment, she carried a patent horsebit mini bag that was originally popularized by, of course, Tom Ford.