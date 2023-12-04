8 Sleek Outfit Ideas for Your Next Holiday Party

Getting dressed up is our favorite part of going out, and this month we’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so: The holidays are here and so too are the invitations to holiday parties. If you want to look festive without falling into cheesy Christmas-sweater clichés, we’ve got a few fashion-approved ideas up our sleeves. From sleek sequins to sumptuous velvet and brocade, our take on holiday dressing is all about timeless cool.

Short and Sweet

A tailored mini dress in metallic brocade feels fun, flirty and festive. Pair it with sleek, black accessories to keep it cool.

Top Coat

As temperatures drop, outwear becomes an important part of any ensemble. This beautiful Liberowe piece will do the holiday heavy lifting for you. Add a few intriguing accessories for a look that’s less business, more pleasure.

Gilded Age

Metallics are a holiday party classic, but you don’t have to compete with the tinsel on the tree to have all eyes on you. Go for a subtly gleaming look with elegant edge with a draped halter top and sculptural accessories.

Super Sequins

Yes, sequins can be sophisticated. Keep the color palate restrained and you’ve got a fabulous way to elevate a white tank and denim.

Well Suited

You can’t go wrong with a classic suit. Take this double breasted number from Isabel Marant to the next level with a mega pearl necklace.

Soft Shine

Sequins feel laid back and elegant on an oversized satin T-shirt. We love the idea of pairing this one with soft, feminine extras for an ethereal ensemble.

Double Velvet

Plush velvet is a winter staple for good reason. Lean into the sumptuous texture of this dress and shoes by topping them with an embellished coat.

Jewel Tones

Jewel tones always feel right for the holidays, and look especially cool when paired with a tougher black leather boot.