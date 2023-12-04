ADD TO CART

8 Sleek Outfit Ideas for Your Next Holiday Party

by Christina Holevas
John David Washington and Zendaya photographed by Nadine Ijewere, styled by Law Roach and Samantha McMillen.
Getting dressed up is our favorite part of going out, and this month we’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so: The holidays are here and so too are the invitations to holiday parties. If you want to look festive without falling into cheesy Christmas-sweater clichés, we’ve got a few fashion-approved ideas up our sleeves. From sleek sequins to sumptuous velvet and brocade, our take on holiday dressing is all about timeless cool.

Short and Sweet

A tailored mini dress in metallic brocade feels fun, flirty and festive. Pair it with sleek, black accessories to keep it cool.

Irma metallic floral-brocade mini dress
$1,385
Emilia Wickstead
Square leather-trim satin cross-body bag
$925
Hunting Season
Harlow leather slingback sandals
$990
The Row
Acetate headband
$175
$250
Sophie Buhai
Pearl & crystal 14kt gold-vermeil earrings
$246
CompletedWorks

Top Coat

As temperatures drop, outwear becomes an important part of any ensemble. This beautiful Liberowe piece will do the holiday heavy lifting for you. Add a few intriguing accessories for a look that’s less business, more pleasure.

Velvet-trimmed wool coat
$3,000
Liberowe
Sasmo tulle-paneled cotton-blend duchesse-satin top
$1,080
Khaite
Spat stretch-jersey flared leggings
$150
Norma Kamali
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
$520
Le Monde Beryl
Harmonia drop earrings
$185
Swarovski

Gilded Age

Metallics are a holiday party classic, but you don’t have to compete with the tinsel on the tree to have all eyes on you. Go for a subtly gleaming look with elegant edge with a draped halter top and sculptural accessories.

Edwige gathered silk-satin halterneck top
$325
Nili Lotan
Wool-blend crepe maxi skirt
$500
Matteau
Walker Slingback Heel
$278
Reformation
Jodie mini knotted metallic textured-leather tote
$5,350
Bottega Veneta
Elsa Peretti Small Bone Cuff
$1,500
Tiffany & Co

Super Sequins

Yes, sequins can be sophisticated. Keep the color palate restrained and you’ve got a fabulous way to elevate a white tank and denim.

Collection sequin lady jacket
$199.50
$328
J.Crew
Baggy Low Slung organic jeans
$230
AGolde
Curved ribbed stretch organic cotton-jersey tank
$105
Toteme
Le Coeur crystal-embellished leather shoulder bag
$1,950
Alaia
Black Paris Heels
$320
St. Agni

Well Suited

You can’t go wrong with a classic suit. Take this double breasted number from Isabel Marant to the next level with a mega pearl necklace.

Scarly wool-twill straight-leg pants
$1,040
Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant
Pearl Waterfall Necklace
$49.50
Zara
Venue 105 crystal-buckle silk-satin sandals
$1,120
Saint Laurent

Soft Shine

Sequins feel laid back and elegant on an oversized satin T-shirt. We love the idea of pairing this one with soft, feminine extras for an ethereal ensemble.

Jones sequined satin T-shirt
$141
$235
The Frankie Shop
Satin long skirt
$79.99
Mango
Silver Evelyn Heels
$269
$420
By Far
Virginia silk-satin bow hair clip
$140
Jennifer Behr

Double Velvet

Plush velvet is a winter staple for good reason. Lean into the sumptuous texture of this dress and shoes by topping them with an embellished coat.

Embellished belted wool-blend coat
$4,290
Chloé
Strapless stretch-velvet midi dress
$1,800
Alex Perry
Uma velvet Mary Jane ballet flats
$295
Aeyde
Dollop recycled gold vermeil hoop earrings
$285
CompletedWorks

Jewel Tones

Jewel tones always feel right for the holidays, and look especially cool when paired with a tougher black leather boot.

Tabuny open-back silk-satin maxi dress
$795
Le Kasha
Cami leather knee boots
$550
Staud
Saturne silver-tone earrings
$1,150
Balenciaga
Demi velvet clutch
$1,350
Gabriela Hearst