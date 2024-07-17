Chloë Sevigny’s Heatwave Uniform Is Art School Meets Jock

If anyone knows how to dress for New York City’s heatwave right now, it’s street style icon Chloë Sevigny. Yesterday, the actress provided a style masterclass as she braved the city’s sweltering temperatures in an artsy twist on the soccer uniform. Perhaps she watched the Euros over the weekend? Or, more likely, she’s just cool enough to make this particular oddball pairing work.

Sevigny slipped into an oversize blue top that featured asymmetrical black stripes throughout. She wore the piece to the side which created a casual off-the-shoulder effect. The actress paired her top with baggy white shorts complete with a graphic logo. Of course, Sevigny paired her separates with a functional shoe—she wore black lace-up flats that she layered with white ankle-length socks. The actress rounded out her look with a roomy black tote bag, tousled hair, cat-eye shades, and gold hoop earrings.

New York City’s celebrity residents have been out and about over the past few days—albeit in very casual outfits—despite the sweltering temperatures. There’s been off-duty regulars like Emily Ratajkowski who wore her underwear to walk her dog yesterday. Kaia Gerber stayed casual in a black tank and silk pants earlier this week. Like Ratajkowski and Gerber, Sevigny also erred on the simple side with her outfit. But still, there’s a certain cool girl finish in it that’s become indicative of the actress’s signature style—heatwave or not.

In April, back when temperatures were somewhat bearable, Sevigny showed off her version of transitional fashion. She sported a belted khaki coat atop a blue slip dress. The curveball? Her fur-lined Ugg boots.

What that moment has in common with her latest look is an underlying sense of function. There’s a keep-all bag to store her daily essentials in, a flat-sole shoe tailor made for the city streets, and some sort of unexpected ready-to-wear piece. And, in a few months when temperatures start to drop again, Sevigny most definitely has a few ideas up her sleeve.