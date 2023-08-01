Chlöe Sevigny may have parted with a lot of her wardrobe earlier this year in a now-legendary closet sale, and it seems she’s learning how to make the most of the pieces she’s held on to. In fact, on Monday, the actress stepped out in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood (because, where else would she be?) with her son Vanja wearing a familiar puff-sleeve blouse for at least the third time.

Her multi-color top is from Chopova Lowena—the edgy British brand which has become a favorite of many a fashion girls, Sevigny included. The piece featured a sprawling “CL” motif as well as chunky, vintage-inspired buttons down the front (which stopped just below the bust, leaving the bottom half slightly open).

The main focal point of the blouse, though, is certainly the exaggerated puff-sleeves and Peter Pan collar. The flared, peplum-style silhouette is a signature of the brand (as are their carabener skirts) and comes in green, pink, red, and various color ways. But the navy and white scheme of Sevigny’s worked well within the casual feel of the ensemble.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The 48-year-old paired the Chopova Lowena blouse with a pair of baggy knee-length shorts (though in what seemed to be cotton, not denim, which has been all the rage this summer). She kept things going with a pair of black slingback loafers, square-framed sunglasses, and a leather shoulder bag.

Like many nowadays, Sevigny previously wore the piece on another occasion with an entirely different feel. Just two weeks ago, the actress donned the piece to a Bergdorf Goodman x Chopova Lowena party. This time, though, she went the pattern-clashing route—opting to wear the top with a dotted pair of pants perfect for a department store cocktail event.

Sevigny’s appreciation of Chopova Lowena makes sense—she’s worn plenty of their designs in the past and was the star of the duo’s recent book, Conversations With Angels. The project shows off their fall/winter 2023 collection by way of Sevigny who embodies the Snow Queen protagonist.

Not surprisingly, she also wore the blouse in one of the book’s Charlotte Wales-shot images.

“Thank you Emma & Laura of Chopova Lowena for bestowing me the title of Snow Queen. You and your garments are heavenly,” Sevigny wrote on Instagram. “Everyone thinks I’m evil, but I’m really just hot,” she aptly captioned another post.