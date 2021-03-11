Were you one of the lucky few that managed to score a piece of Simone Rocha X H&M? No? You’re not alone — the online-only collection sold out within minutes, underscoring how desperate we all are to infuse cheery, fanciful aesthetics into our lives. Of course, Chloë Sevigny was the first to be seen wearing a piece in public, and even if you are lamenting not getting yours, these photos are still a welcoming spring sight.

Sevigny was spotted in New York City wearing the collection’s black silk-blend dress. It is printed with darling red roses, and features a ruffled neckline and gathered princess sleeves. Rocha’s dresses always flare out and away from the body, and the H&M collection kept true to her silhouette with layers of tulle to puff out the skirt and bodice. Sevigny paired it with heeled lace-up oxfords and black socks with giant bows from the collection.

Such a giant floral dress might seem too formal for a day of errands, but Sevigny kept her trademark edge with sunglasses and a leather jacket. On one of the nicest days of the year so far, she didn’t need to wear the jacket, so she carried down the street. She also wore a mask, and though she took it off briefly for the photos, we always applaud celebs who set a good example in public.

This week, Sevigny revealed that she’d secretly gotten married in 2020, just before the pandemic restrictions were put in place — and two months before her son Vanja Sevigny Mačković was born. She wed Siniša Mačković, an art gallerist, at New York’s City Hall.

Chloe Sevigny seen on March 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/GC Images)