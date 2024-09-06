Chloë Sevingy Turns an Old Tablecloth Into a Red Carpet Statement

In search of a last-minute red carpet ‘fit? Look no further than Chloë Sevigny’s latest look for inspiration. She wore a dress made out of an old tablecloth.

Sevigny attended the world premiere of Bonjour Tristesse at the Toronto International Film Festival last night in an upcycled number from Balenciaga’s spring 2024 collection. The dress, which featured lace eyelet details and a draped front, was designed out of deadstock tablecloth linen. It’s part of Balenciaga designer Demna’s Atelier line which produces limited runs of recycled pieces. Sevigny’s dress is currently available on the brand’s website which states that “due to Upcycling process, all the pieces are unique.”

The actress let her sustainable fashion moment shine, going about the rest of her look in a rather minimal way. She wore knife-point black heels and sculptural hoop earrings. For glam, the actress went with fresh, natural skin and a bold red lip.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress featured a sheer portion at the back which Sevigny offset with a black slip.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Demna, who has helmed Balenciaga since 2015, is known for his use of unconventional materials, once going so far as to turn plastic bags into molded bodycon dresses.

And, as it happens, Sevingy’s Feud co-star Naomi Watts donned one of the Georgian designer’s upcycled concoctions to this year’s Met Gala. Underneath a dramatic cape, the actress wore a floor-length gown that she says was “bought for 20 euros on eBay.” Watts’s dress, from the strapless shape to the draped detailing, followed a similar formula to Sevigny’s white version but was amped up with gala-worthy embroidery.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Of course, upcycling is not a new invention in the slightest. But considering all the vintage and archival dresses worn recently in the sake of “sustainability” it’s refreshing to see Demna and Sevigny turn one man’s trash into another woman’s treasure.

And knowing Demna’s tendencies, it won’t be long until he stumbles upon an even more unexpected fabric source.

