Chloë Sevigny knows how to dress for any occasion, but she’s always going to do it on her own terms. Visiting Nantucket, the actress appropriately channeled a bit of old school prep, twisted, however, with a bit downtown edge.

At the Nantucket Film Festival, where she received the event’s Compass Rose Award and promoted both of her new projects The Five-Star Weekend and Summer Tour, Sevigny stepped out in an all-white outfit that subverted typical country club dress. As shared on Instagram, the actor posed in a white knit dress from independent brand Laura Andraschko, complete with a cable-knit bodice that channeled the cozy feel of a sweater vest. As opposed to a typical pleated skirt, the piece featured a low-waisted hem with a rounded, bubbly white hem, bringing the stripe-trimmed design a quirky touch.

Ever the cool girl, Sevigny slipped on a sleek pair of matching open-toed mules and black Thistles sunglasses before stepping out the door. The actor uniquely made the dress her own, however, with an unexpected pop of color from Rabanne’s chainmail mini bag. The shimmering accessory was crafted with red discs and adorned by three-dimensional red and purple resin flowers, adding a bouquet’s worth of bright blossoms to her look.

For a traditional finish, Sevigny grounded her knit dress with a wraparound gold watch and several thin bracelets. A set of small diamond drop earrings added a dash of classic glamour to the star’s look.

Through her dress’ whimsical silhouette, Sevigny’s ensemble brought a cheeky take to traditional summer whites and tennis attire that’s become signature of prep culture—as well as the town of Nantucket itself. Through her own combinations of texture and color, it also affirmed the star’s personal penchant for mixing and matching whatever she pleases. That’s also an ethos that’s made her a fashion industry darling through the decades. After all, who else can you think of that can both walk a Miu Miu runway and step out in IYKYK-coded archival pieces from fashion’s most famed designers—many of whom she’s supported from their earliest days in the industry?

During the Nantucket Film Festival, Sevigny was one of multiple honorees in attendance. The event also awarded Paul Feig with its Visual Storyteller Award, as well as Rashida Jones and Will McCormack with its Special Achievement in Screenwriting Award. This year’s slate of presented projects included Zoey Deutch’s Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, Olivia Wilde’s third directing effort The Invite, and the Will Poulter-led drama Union County, among numerous television episodes, short films, and feature-length productions hitting screens this summer.