Christian Serratos Hosted a Dior Dinner With Champagne and Chisme

Being a Dior Beauty Ambassador has its perks—actress Christian Serratos would know. Along with stacking her medicine cabinet full of couture products, the star of Netflix’s Selena: The Series gets to have hosting duties, like inviting a guest list of close friends to a lavish dinner thrown by the French label. Serratos did just that on December 14, with a private holiday dinner celebrating J’adore Eau de Parfum Infinissime at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Guests included fellow friends of the house Jurnee Smollett, Kiernan Shipka, Sydney Sweeney, and Taylour Paige—all of whom opted for chic getups in muted palettes of black, navy blue, and nude. Serratos, by contrast, donned a bright red, puff-sleeve mini dress and golden pumps. “The color [of the dress] was so festive,” Serratos told W a couple days after the party. “It really allowed us to be very playful with the hair and makeup.” Below, follow the actress—who’s currently working on her final season of The Walking Dead—as she prepped with her team (and husband and daughter nearby, “in case they wanted to party with us!,”) for her big night out.