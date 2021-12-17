Christian Serratos Hosted a Dior Dinner With Champagne and Chisme

Being a Dior Beauty Ambassador has its perks—actress Christian Serratos would know. Along with stacking her medicine cabinet full of couture products, the star of Netflix’s Selena: The Series gets to have hosting duties, like inviting a guest list of close friends to a lavish dinner thrown by the French label. Serratos did just that on December 14, with a private holiday dinner celebrating J’adore Eau de Parfum Infinissime at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Guests included fellow friends of the house Jurnee Smollett, Kiernan Shipka, Sydney Sweeney, and Taylour Paige—all of whom opted for chic getups in muted palettes of black, navy blue, and nude. Serratos, by contrast, donned a bright red, puff-sleeve mini dress and golden pumps. “The color [of the dress] was so festive,” Serratos told W a couple days after the party. “It really allowed us to be very playful with the hair and makeup.” Below, follow the actress—who’s currently working on her final season of The Walking Dead—as she prepped with her team (and husband and daughter nearby, “in case they wanted to party with us!,”) for her big night out.

Photographed by Jeff Thibodeau for Parfums Christian Dior Serratos chose this red silk frock to wear to the dinner. “It was such a beautiful and classic style,” she said. “I loved the sleeves.”

Photographed by Jeff Thibodeau for Parfums Christian Dior For Serratos’s beauty look, the actress’s makeup artist Jenna Kristina used a selection of Dior Beauty mainstays including Diorshow Mascara and Dior Addict Lip G low in Bronze to create a “timeless, yet iconic” look, Kristina said. “It’s a modern twist on Mod makeup,” she added. “Thick black liner with drawn-on lashes under her eye paired perfectly with her dress. We kept her face chiseled with a pared-down lip.”

Photographed by Jeff Thibodeau for Parfums Christian Dior “I didn’t do any pre beauty treatments this time, but I do usually,” Serratos said of her getting-ready process. “I love a facial before events.”

Photographed by Jeff Thibodeau for Parfums Christian Dior “The look was inspired by the 1960s,” the actress added. “[My hairstylist] Bridget and I coincidentally had the same idea for hair! I had never seen anything like it and was so happy she was thinking to do the same.”

Photographed by Jeff Thibodeau for Parfums Christian Dior Before leaving the hotel room for the dinner venue, Serratos and her tight-knit team of four “listened to music, exchanged the chisme,” she said, using the Spanish word for gossip, “and had some Champagne.”