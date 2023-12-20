Much of the final season of The Crown is centered around “Willsmania,” including the Prince of Wales’ courtship with Kate Middleton and, yes, his crush on supermodels Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, and Noami Campbell. In one scene, William (played by Ed McVey) explains his posters of the aforementioned supers to Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce).

“Nothing to be ashamed of,” Philip said of William’s glamour shots, adding “Do they have names?” William replied, “Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.”

On Tuesday, Crawford took to Instagram to share a snippet of her brief pictorial cameo in the Netflix series and a bit of insight into her outing with Prince William and the late Princess Diana. “A little cameo on The Crown,” Crawford said. “I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the ‘Super Models’).”

@cindycrawford

Crawford and Campbell, and fellow super Christy Turlington, were personally invited by Diana for tea to meet the Prince of Wales (and Harry) who, in 2017, recalled the incident. “I went bright red and didn’t quite know what to say and sort of fumbled,” he said in Diana, Our Mother. “I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. But that was a very funny memory that’s lived with me forever.”

Even though William called Diana the ultimate “joker” Crawford celebrated her kindness in a 2017 Instagram tribute. “Remembering this inspiring woman today,” she wrote. “This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry.”

The supermodel added that she was apprehensive to meet the late Princess of Wales, writing “I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be.”