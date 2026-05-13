We wouldn’t call the all-black set Kaia Gerber wore to the Disney Upfronts in New York City method dressing per se. Though the subtly sensual black outfit and her “just back from vacation” glam certainly fits the mood of an ’80s Los Angeles–set horror series. A perfect little style amuse bouche for the project she was there to promote: FX’s hotly anticipated series adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel The Shards.

Appearing with costars Homer Gere (yes, the son of Richard Gere) and Igby Rigney, Gerber wore a matte black ensemble from Jacquemus. Her look consisted of a two-toned pencil skirt and long-sleeved crop top with a low-cut, squared neckline. A closer look proved the set was actually paneled with black velvet, creating a shadowy effect.

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Jacquemus fall 2026. Courtesy of Jacquemus

It hailed from the label’s fall 2026 “Le Palmier” collection, inspired by creative director Simon Porte Jaquemus’s early career days in Paris, 1990s’ sex appeal, and 1950s’ couture designs. With its dark color, skin-baring design, and smooth texture, the set fully embodied all of these references on the red carpet. To finish her look, Gerber slipped on a pair of smooth black mules, accentuated by a lightly tousled hairstyle and glossy, dusky pink lip gloss.

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In The Shards, Ellis took an autofiction approach to reimagine his days as a high school senior in 1981 Los Angeles as a serial killer horror story. Originally published in 2023, it was acknowledged by fans and critics to be the American Psycho author’s best work in years. Hollywood quickly became interested in an adaptation, with Ryan Murphy eventually winning the rights. The series finished production in March, and it’s all but officially confirmed to air sometime this fall on FX.

Gerber has largely reinvented herself as an actress with roles in Palm Royale and Mother Mary. Though her exact role in the series is still unknown, it’s believed to be a major part.