Don’t Doubt Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber’s Commitment to Sparkle Motion

At the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday night, mother-daughter duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber proved that good style runs in the family. The two lit up the fourteenth annual event in looks that literally sparkled, but in distinctly different ways.

Both Crawford and Gerber wore bejeweled looks by Gucci—the brand served as a presenting partner of the gala, and its new creative director, Demna, dressed a long roster of celebrities on Saturday.

Crawford led the way in a gold off-the-shoulder design that hugged her figure. It featured a high-waisted silhouette with intricate embroidery and metallic fringe. It recalled one worn by Demi Moore in Milan back in September, but with a different silhouette.

Also leaning into the sparkle was Gerber, who wore a red hot number for the gala. The model and actor slipped into a vibrant halter dress with a plunge front and a maxi-length skirt. Both women accessorized minimally with pendant earrings while wearing their brunette tresses in relaxed curls.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Although it’s rare to see Crawford and Gerber on the red carpet—they last hit the step and repeat with Rande Gerber in April—they have a long-running track record of glamorous mother-daughter moments like this one.

At the 2023 National Book Awards, the models embraced all-American style. Gerber attended the event in a vintage Ralph Lauren belt dress from 2001—making it six months older than she is—while Crawford opted for a sleek white pantsuit from the American label. Just a few days prior, they matched at an Omega event in New York in little black dresses.

Over the weekend, Crawford and Gerber proved yet again that there’s perhaps no other mother-daughter duo as well-versed in red carpet dressing as they are.