Kaia Gerber Adds a Little Architecture to the Little Black Dress

A simple little black dress always does the trick. But sometimes, you want something just a little extra. Kaia Gerber was apparently in that mood last night in Los Angeles. She selected a dress that just debuted at Paris Fashion Week that may have been “little” and “black” but was so much more.

Attending a pre-Oscars event hosted by Vanity Fair, the model-turned-actor slipped into a lace number from Sarah Burton’s fall 2026 collection for Givenchy. The drop-waist design features a plunging V-neck and a ruffled skirt that jutted out from Gerber’s hips. All together, it gave the effect that it was floating over her frame. Gerber kept her styling choices pared-back. She finished the look with sleek stilettos in black patent leather and next to no jewelry. Her chestnut hair was kept was kept in tousled waves and her glowing complexion was accentuated only by neutral eyeshadow and a simple lip.

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

Courtesy of W Magazine

Yes, the little black dress is one of the most enduring silhouettes in fashion, dating back to the mid-1920s when Coco Chanel coined the look, but its connection with the house of Givenchy goes back decades, too. Famously, Audrey Hepburn wore a sleeveless black sheath dress designed by brand founder Hubert de Givenchy in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. (Perhaps Lily Collins, who plays Hepburn in an upcoming biographical film focused on the making of the 1961 classic, will turn to Burton for a similarly modern take on the LBD.)

This isn’t Gerber’s first time wearing Burton’s black Givenchy designs. At the Venice Film Festival in September, while making her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Lewis Pullman, Gerber wore a floor-length sheer number in sheer lace by Burton.

Could Gerber’s Givenchy moment hint at what she’ll wear to the Oscars on Sunday? Only time will tell.