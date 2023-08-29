What better way to usher in Virgo season than with Claudia Schiffer’s 53rd birthday? Over the weekend, the German supermodel commemorated the milestone in style and gave a behind the scenes look at her idyllic celebrations.

“Celebrating in Greek paradise, featuring a special friend who came to wish me happy birthday,” Schiffer captioned a series of photos shared to Instagram.

In the post, Schiffer greets a butterfly on her hand and poses against the Grecian landscape. The model showed off her toned figure in a colorful Carreto print Dolce & Gabbana bikini, a heart-shaped pendant necklace, and white sunglasses. Of course, her signature platinum was shinning as always, looking picturesque in the slight summer breeze.

Though Schiffer has historically been one of the more private models to come from the ‘90s pack (we’re still hurt that she’s not included in the upcoming documentary The Supermodels), fans and stars alike flocked to the comments to celebrate her big day.

Another famous Leo-Virgo cusp, Dua Lipa, wished the supermodel well, commenting “Happy Birthday Claudia!!!!!” with a series of heart emojis.

Cindy Crawford posted a throwback photo of the two supers, with the caption “Sending love to Claudia Schiffer on her birthday.”

It seemed to be a week full of festivities for the model. Prior to sharing a glimpse into her island getaway on Monday, she posted another video, this one, diving into a piece of berry-topped cake while wearing a floral sundress.

“Treating myself today! Thank you for all the birthday wishes!” the supermodel captioned the video.

When she’s not vacationing in Greece, Schiffer resides in England with her husband Matthew Vaughn (the director she’s been married to since 2002) and their three children. In a recent piece she wrote for The Guardian, Schiffer discussed connection to fashion and pointed out a specific pair of Chanel jeans she has a special bond with.

“In 1993, I wore a pair of jeans, and matching western waistcoat, with a shirt, chain belts and cowboy boots on the runway and in the Chanel ad campaign,” she said.

"I've worn these jeans on many occasions. she continued. “They are a part of my life as much as any treasured piece of jewelry or favorite artwork. And, to be honest, I like the fact that they still fit me!"