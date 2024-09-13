Claudia, Linda, and Helena Do Supermodels Night Out Like It’s 1999

If anyone can get Linda Evangelista, a woman who once said she doesn’t leave her bed for less than $10,000 a day, out on the town it’s most definitely her supermodel pals Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen. On Wednesday, the three runway icons teamed up in style for a Manhattan screening of In Vogue: The 90s.

The models, who are included as subjects of the new show, joined fashion tastemakers to celebrate the series’s premiere. Claudia, rocking her signature blonde hair in bombshell waves, wore an autumnal corset dress that she paired with a leather shoulder bag. Linda, for her part, opted for a darker outfit when compared to that of her fellow runway legend. She wore a power shoulder black trench and a mock neck top.

Later in the evening, Claudia and Helena wined and dined during an intimate dinner with their closest fashion friends. The Danish beauty wore a white maxi dress she paired with a glossy lip while posing for photos with Claudia and legendary photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

The trio celebrated the series with a who’s who of the fashion world that included executive producers Anna Wintour, Tonne Goodman, and Mark Guiducci, von Unwerth, and even Claudia’s mini-me daughter, Clementine Vaughn.

In Vogue: The 90s documents some of fashion’s most defining moments of the 20th century, from Kate Moss’s infamous Calvin Klein advertisement to John Galliano’s tenure at Dior. An entire episode of the docuseries is devoted to the rise of Linda, Claudia, Helena, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and more. Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Miuccia Prada, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Campbell, Moss, and Kim Kardashian all provide commentary at points throughout the series, too.

“Like the 60s, it’s a decade with an outsize reputation in the culture, and for good reason: it was the decade where everything changed,” Wintour told the Hollywood Reporter of the inspiration behind the project. Fashion as we know it today — globally attuned, red carpet dressing, brand reinventions, logos, a new idea of luxury — all really started then… It was a time when everything felt possible — even the impossible.”