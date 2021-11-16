Claudia Schiffer stepped out on Monday night and hit the red carpet for the first time in over two years. The German model got glammed up for the premiere of the upcoming Christmas-themed horror flick, Silent Night.

For the event, Schiffer opted for a floral gown from Richard Quinn’s FW21 collection, which has proven to be continuously popular with celebs. The look was originally shown with a morph suit, larger-than-life bow on the back, and boots all in the same floral print, but Schiffer opted for a smaller bow on the chest and a pair of black Jimmy Choo boots to complete the look in a more subtle way.

Schiffer’s attendance at the premiere was slightly unexpected as she hasn’t walked a red carpet in over two years since back in May 2019 for the premiere of Rocketman, which she produced and her husband, Matthew Vaughn, directed. It is fitting then, that she was at the Silent Night premiere since she and her husband also helped produce the upcoming film.

Silent Night stars Keira Knightley, Lily-Rose Depp, and Matthew Goode and tells the story of a group of friends and family celebrating the holidays as they wait out the end of the world. The movie premieres in theaters on December 3rd.

Karwai Tang/WireImage